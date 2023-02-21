Bhubaneswar: Meghalaya to face Punjab in Santosh Trophy semifinals

Bhubaneswar: Meghalaya beat former champions West Bengal 2-1 to finish second in their group and qualify for the semifinals of the Santosh Trophy National Football Championships for the first time. In the semifinals, Meghalaya will face Punjab, while Services will take on Karnataka. The knockouts will be played in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on March 1-4.
Imphal
RoundGlass Punjab secure narrow win over NEROCA
A first-half goal from midfielder Ajay Chhetri was enough for RoundGlass Punjab FC to beat NEROCA FC and secure three crucial three points in an I-League fixture. RGPFC remain in second place.
Buenos Aires
Alcaraz beats Norrie on clay for 1st title since US Open
Top-seeded Carlos Alcaraz won his first title since his milestone US Open triumph by beating Cameron Norrie in straight sets at the Argentina Open. The world No. 2 overcame No. 12 Norrie 6-3 7-5 in the clay-court final on Sunday.
Chandigarh
Sikh National College in final of Harbhajan Memorial
Sikh National College, Banga, reached the college category final of the 60th All India Principal Harbhajan Singh Memorial Football Tournament at Mahilpur after beating DAV College, Phagwara, 3-0. Agencies
