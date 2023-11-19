Bhullar zooms to 7-shot lead

PTI

Jakarta, November 18

Gaganjeet Bhullar strung together his second 63 despite a late bogey to take a considerable seven-shot lead with one more round left in the Indonesian Masters here today.

Bhullar, who began the day with a three-shot lead, carded an 8-under 63 and moved to 20-under. He is seven shots ahead of the young Spaniard David Puig (62).

The 35-year-old Bhullar took a decisive step towards his fifth win in the country. After three birdies between the fourth and ninth, he had back-to-back gains on the 11th and 12th and then again on the 14th and 15th. A dropped shot on the 16th was followed by a closing birdie for a 63, following in on his 63-67 on the first two days.

Veer Ahlawat (65) moved to tied-third at 12-under, while Karandeep Kochhar (65) climbed to tied-sixth at 11-under. S Chikkarangappa (68) was tied-13 at 9-under, while Rashid Khan (71) was tied-40, Honey Baisoya (73) was tied-58 and Anirban Lahiri (77) was tied-70.