AIFF polls: Bhaichung Bhutia files nomination

PTI

New Delhi, August 19

The legendary Bhaichung Bhutia today filed his nomination for the president’s post in the upcoming All India Football Federation’s (AIFF) elections but getting through won’t be easy for the former footballer as several candidates with political affiliations have also thrown their hats in the ring.

There are ex-footballers-turned-politicians and politicians who aspire to enter the sports administration in the fray, along with long-time sports administrators who want to grab the top job in AIFF. The deadline to file nominations ran out today. The delayed elections are scheduled for August 28.

Bhutia’s name has been proposed by his former national team colleague Deepak Mondal and seconded by “eminent woman player” Madhu Kumari.

However, for him to succeed it is imperative that the electoral college is not without the former players. As of now, FIFA statuettes do not allow their presence in a large number in the electoral college.

#Football