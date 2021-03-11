AIFF polls: Bhaichung Bhutia files nomination

New Delhi, August 19
The legendary Bhaichung Bhutia today filed his nomination for the president’s post in the upcoming All India Football Federation’s (AIFF) elections but getting through won’t be easy for the former footballer as several candidates with political affiliations have also thrown their hats in the ring.
There are ex-footballers-turned-politicians and politicians who aspire to enter the sports administration in the fray, along with long-time sports administrators who want to grab the top job in AIFF. The deadline to file nominations ran out today. The delayed elections are scheduled for August 28.
Bhutia’s name has been proposed by his former national team colleague Deepak Mondal and seconded by “eminent woman player” Madhu Kumari.
However, for him to succeed it is imperative that the electoral college is not without the former players. As of now, FIFA statuettes do not allow their presence in a large number in the electoral college.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
25 dead as heavy monsoon rains inflict chaos in Himachal, Uttarakhand; Odisha, Jharkhand also hit
Chakki bridge in Himachal Pradesh’s Kangra collapsed due to ...
800-metre-long railway bridge on Chakki river on Punjab-Himachal border collapses
Train services to Kangra to remain suspended
It will be Arvind Kejriwal versus Narendra Modi in 2024, says Manish Sisodia
Slams BJP, says NYT article not about him but about teachers...
Anurag Thakur calls Sisodia 'Money Shh'; says he makes money and maintains silence
Says Sisodia accused in liquor ‘scam’ but Arvind Kejriwal th...
Punjab, Haryana agree to name Chandigarh airport after Shaheed Bhagat Singh
Decision taken at a meeting between Punjab CM and Haryana De...