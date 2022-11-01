Bhuvi's economical bowling helping Arshdeep shine

PTI

Perth, October 31

Arshdeep Singh credits his success in the ongoing T20 World Cup to senior pace bowling partner Bhuvneshwar Kumar. Arshdeep feels Bhuvneshwar has been creating relentless pressure in the powerplay overs, making it easier for the left-arm pacer to get wickets.

Arshdeep struck vital blows in his opening overs against Pakistan and South Africa, removing top batters such as Babar Azam and Quinton de Kock. While Arshdeep has taken seven wickets in three games at an economy rate of 7.83, Bhuvneshwar has three wickets with an economy rate of 4.87.

“We study the batters’ weaknesses and try to get some swing. I am able to attack the batter because Bhuvi bhai is bowling so economically that the batter is already under pressure,” Arshdeep said. “Credit for my success goes to him. The batters aren’t taking chances against him and are doing that with me. So we have forged a good partnership. A bowling partnership is as important as a batting partnership,” he added.

Arshdeep’s own confidence has been boosted by the breakthroughs he has got in the initial overs. “You feel confident when you get wickets first up and the team also feels confident of your abilities,” he said.