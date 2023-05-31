Bibiano Fernandes’s men ready for AFC U-17 Asian Cup

New Delhi

After a fruitful preparatory tour of Europe, India U-17 men’s national team head coach Bibiano Fernandes on Tuesday announced a 23-member squad for the AFC U-17 Asian Cup in Thailand. The team will travel to Thailand on June 1, and is set to face Vietnam (June 17), Uzbekistan (June 20) and Japan (June 23) in Group D in Pathum Thani and Bangkok.

New Delhi

Satwik-Chirag achieve world No. 4 ranking

India’s top doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty gained a place to achieve a career-best ranking of world No. 4 in the latest BWF rankings issued today. Fresh for his maiden BWF World Tour title at the Malaysia Masters last week, HS Prannoy jumped one place to be No. 8 as PV Sindhu remained static at the 13th spot.

Bangkok

Thailand Open: Sameer, Kiran, Ashmita in main draw

Indian shuttlers Sameer Verma and Kiran George notched up straight-game wins over their respective opponents in the qualifying round to progress to the main draw of the singles event at the Thailand Open Super 500 here today.

Frankfurt

Teen’s life in danger after brawl in football match

A 15-year-old football player has been hospitalised with life-threatening brain injuries after being struck by a player in a post-match fight during an international youth tournament in Germany. — Agencies