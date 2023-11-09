Big Ben turns back clock

PUNE, November 8

England snapped their five-match losing streak at the World Cup today, as a century by Ben Stokes set the tone for a 160-run victory over Netherlands that kept his team’s Champions Trophy qualification hopes alive.

Netherlands got off to a sluggish start chasing 340 as England reduced them to 104/5 midway through the innings before they eventually folded for 179 in 37.2 overs.

Wesley Barresi (37), Sybrand Engelbrecht (33), skipper Scott Edwards (38) and Teja Nidamanuru (41 not out) all got starts but the Dutch were unable to keep the momentum going in the face of some superb spin bowling.

Adil Rashid claimed 3/54 while spin partner Moeen Ali bagged 3/42 with seamer David Willey claiming 2/19.

The win lifted England off the bottom to seventh in the 10-team standings with four points, above Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and the Dutch on net run rate. All teams now have a game remaining.

Stokes earlier hit an 84-ball 108 for his first World Cup ton while Dawid Malan (87) and Chris Woakes (51) smashed half-centuries as beleaguered England’s batting clicked into gear again to get them to 339/9 in 50 overs at Pune’s MCA Stadium.

“I’m more pleased for us to get a victory, to be honest,” said Stokes, who was named the Player of the match. “Tough World Cup and it’s nice to get back on winning terms today. It was (a typical Pune pitch). It was a nice wicket to bat on. The only thing was just on back of a length a bit of tennis-ball bounce. I tried to take it deep as I possibly could and cash in at the end.” — Reuters

#England