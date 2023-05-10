 Big one: BCCI could earn Rs 9 billion in revenue share from ICC during 2023-2027 cycle : The Tribune India

Big one: BCCI could earn Rs 9 billion in revenue share from ICC during 2023-2027 cycle

During the last FTP cycle (2018-2022), ICC’s annual revenue was near half USD 307 million approximately and USD 1536 million for a five-year period

Big one: BCCI could earn Rs 9 billion in revenue share from ICC during 2023-2027 cycle

Photo for representation. PTI



PTI

New Delhi, May 10

The Indian cricket board (BCCI) could witness another round of cash windfall during the next five-year cycle between 2023-2027 with estimated earnings of over USD 1.15 billion (INR 9 billion) from ICC’s share of annual revenue.

While this is still not official but an influential ICC member said it is just a matter of time before BCCI is officially given 38.50 per cent of ICC’s annual revenue of 600 million USD, which comes to USD 231 million for wold’s richest cricket board.

“It is a proposed model and it’s based on cricket (rankings), performance (in ICC events) and commercial (contribution to sport). Now India contributes such a significant share to the commercial element,” a senior BCCI source told PTI on condition of anonymity.

Such has been India’s dominance that a list published by ESPN Cricinfo states that England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) are second-best beneficiary with annual earnings of USD 41.33 million (6.89 per cent) while Australia with USD 37.53 million (6.25 per cent) are a distant third. The Pakistan Cricket Board are fourth with USD 34.51 million revenue which stands at 5.75 per cent.

During the last FTP cycle (2018-2022), ICC’s annual revenue was near half USD 307 million approximately and USD 1536 million for a five-year period.

BCCI earned USD 405 million for five years (around USD 81 million per annum) after hefty bargaining between erstwhile Committee of Administrators (CoA) and the then ICC chairman Shashank Manohar, who didn’t have too many friends in the board at that time. It was still around 26 per cent of the annual share back then.

In the last FTP cycle, ECB were second best with a share of 7.8 per cent while all other boards barring Zimbabwe got 7.2 per cent.

With secretary Jay Shah heading the ICC’s all-powerful financial decision making Finance & Commercial Affairs (F&CA), the BCCI could drive home the point and double their annual ICC revenue by nearly three times.

“During last cycle, BCCI never had a powerful representation the ICC’s F&CA and now things have changed,” the source added.

As proposed model, ICC will allot around 11 per cent of its revenue for all associate nations this time while last time it was around 14 per cent.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Jalandhar

Jalandhar byelection: AAP MLA Dalbir Tong arrested for violating code of conduct

2
Himachal

Snowfall: 3,000 stranded near Atal Tunnel rescued

3
Haryana

HC notice to Haryana on plea seeking directions to declare posts occupied by 31 IPS officers as unauthorised

4
Nation

Pak actor Sehar Shinwari wants to file complaint against PM Modi; see Delhi Police’s epic reply

5
Nation

Ahead of G20 meet in Valley, Kashmiri Pandit employees seek refuge in Jammu

6
Entertainment

Chandigarh girl Wamiqa Gabbi, who is basking in the glory of web series Jubilee, says OTT has opened up many opportunities for newcomers

7
Haryana

Liquor to get 5% costlier in Haryana, beer cheaper

8
Nation

Snow in summer, Dharamsala, Keylong see lowest May temperature

9
Chandigarh

Chandigarh Health Dept suspends licences of 15 chemists

10
Jalandhar

Jalandhar bypoll: Congress, Akali leaders jointly ‘catch’ AAP outsiders functioning illegally as booth agents

Don't Miss

View All
Snow in summer, Dharamsala, Keylong see lowest May temperature
Nation

Snow in summer, Dharamsala, Keylong see lowest May temperature

Sonam Kapoor speech at King Charles Coronation concert: Internet says, ‘Britishers tortured us for 200 years, she took revenge in less than 2 minutes’
Entertainment

Sonam Kapoor trolled over 2019 video that Internet users mischievously link to King Charles Coronation ceremony

Another mysterious explosion on Amritsar's heritage street triggers panic
Amritsar

Another 'mysterious' blast in Amritsar triggers panic; DGP denies terror angle

Back from the brink: Mountaineer Baljeet Kaur is raring to go
Features

Back from the brink: Mountaineer Baljeet Kaur is raring to go

Eternal verse: Shiv Kumar Batalvi’s 50th death anniversary
Features

Eternal verse: Shiv Kumar Batalvi's 50th death anniversary

Why Shimla was chosen as capital
Comment

Why Shimla was chosen as capital

Cleaning and healing Himalayas
Comment

Cleaning and healing Himalayas

8 decades on, 93-year-old woman wins court battle for 2 flats in South Mumbai
Nation

8 decades on, 93-year-old woman wins court battle for 2 flats in south Mumbai

Top News

Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypoll: 54.4 per cent polling recorded; factors that led to low turnout

Jalandhar Lok Sabha byelection: 54.4 per cent polling recorded; key factors that led to low turnout

Jalandhar Cantt records lowest voting percentage at 48.9 | S...

Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypoll LIVE updates: After Sangrur loss, litmus test for AAP govt in Punjab

Jalandhar byelection: AAP MLA Dalbir Tong arrested for violating code of conduct

In four-cornered contest, AAP, Congress, BJP and SAD vying t...

Karnataka Assembly elections: Exit polls predict tight race between BJP, Congress; many indicate hung assembly

Karnataka Assembly elections: Exit polls predict tight race between BJP, Congress; many indicate hung assembly

In outgoing Assembly, BJP has 116 MLAs, followed by the Cong...

Voting ends for Karnataka Assembly polls; nearly 66 per cent turnout till 5 pm

Karnataka records 72 per cent turnout in Assembly polls, exit polls predict tight contest between BJP and Congress

Voter turnout in 2018 assembly polls in the state was 72.10 ...

PM Modi to pay official visit to United States on June 22, Biden to host state dinner

PM Modi to pay official visit to United States on June 22, Biden to host state dinner

Accent on defence, technology, space, climate change and peo...


Cities

View All

NSG team in Amritsar to probe twin blasts, collects samples

NSG team in Amritsar to probe twin blasts, collects samples

Arhtiyas upset over poor lifting

VB arrests Amritsar ASI for taking Rs 5K bribe

Accountant murder case solved, 2 held

Amritsar MC not utilising cow cess money for upkeep of stray cattle

Weeklong protest by SKM from tomorrow

Weeklong protest by SKM against WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh from tomorrow

Bathinda: Cotton growers assured of canal water supply

No internship for foreign pupils at Bathinda AIIMS

Bathinda jail warder provided cellphones to inmates, arrested

Sec 63 allottees can convert 2,100 CHB flats to freehold

Sector 63 allottees can convert 2,100 CHB flats to freehold

Chandigarh MC meet on May 13 for nod to new waste plant

Women applicants for Army Dental Corps get SC relief as more get selected

Lalru: Supervisor’s remains found in kiln furnace

Table tops at 4 places in Chandigarh not as per IRC code

Delhi court seeks status report from police on sexual harassment case against WFI chief

Delhi court seeks status report from police on sexual harassment case against WFI chief

Pak actor Sehar Shinwari wants to file complaint against PM Modi; see Delhi Police’s epic reply

Wrestlers demand lie-detector Narco Test on Brij Bhushan under Supreme Court supervision

Help revive Sahibi river, NGT tells Haryana, Rajasthan, Delhi

Kejriwal approves draft policy for regulating cab aggregators, delivery service providers in Delhi

Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypoll LIVE updates: After Sangrur loss, litmus test for AAP govt in Punjab

Jalandhar byelection: AAP MLA Dalbir Tong arrested for violating code of conduct

Jalandhar bypoll: Congress, Akali leaders jointly ‘catch’ AAP outsiders functioning illegally as booth agents

AAP rejects charges of wrongdoing in Jalandhar bypoll, says Cong, Akali leaders making false accusations

Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypoll: All set for free & fair poll

‘Operation Vigil’: Police launch extensive checking drive in Ludhiana

‘Operation Vigil’: Police launch extensive checking drive in Ludhiana

Ludhiana court vacates stay on Punjabi singer Amar Singh Chamkila biopic

After ex-shuttlers raise issue, another synthetic mat laid

Three booked in ‘gangster’ Sukha murder case

Wrong parking most rampant violation in Ludhiana, reveals data

Patiala MC razes illegal buildings

Patiala MC razes illegal buildings

Seven food samples collected for testing

Patiala: Vigil up, public places with high footfall on police radar

Class IX girl brings laurels

DAV students remember Tagore on anniv