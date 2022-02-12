Big win for Manika Batra, Delhi HC suspends TT body

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, February 11

In a judgment that may have far-reaching consequences about national sports federations’ right to select teams, the Delhi High Court today suspended the office-bearers of the Table Tennis Federation of India (TTFI) for six months. Justice Rekha Palli, who was hearing the petition filed by Khel Ratna awardee Manika Batra, has further directed to appoint an administrator to look after the day-to-day affairs of the federation. Palli also found merit in Batra’s match-fixing allegations against national coach Soumyadeep Roy.

Batra had approached the court after she was issued a show cause notice by the TTFI for refusing to work with Roy during the Tokyo Olympics. Consequently, the TTFI dropped her from the team for the Asian Championships last year. She then approached the court while alleging that Roy had asked her to throw her match during the qualifier tournament last year in favour of another Indian paddler.

The court had first asked the Sports Ministry to conduct an enquiry into the allegation and submit a report. After the report was submitted, it had then directed another enquiry, this time by a three-member committee headed by Justice (retd) Vikramjit Sen and including Justice (retd) AK Sikri and 1962 Asian Games gold medallist Gurbachan Singh Randhawa. This report, which was filed in a sealed envelope, formed the basis of today’s judgment.

The second report is understood to have found Roy guilty of match-fixing.

“In view of the circumstances, the court is left with no option but to appoint an administrator,” the court dictated in its order. It also clarified that since there are a number of tournaments coming up, it was expected that the present management will render all assistance to the administrator.

Faith in judiciary

“I have the greatest faith in the Indian judiciary,” Batra said in her statement. “I have devoted my life for sports to bring glory for my country.”

“I was forced to approach the honourable court when I was left with no other choice because I was subjected to undue pressure and ill treatment which put me into huge mental agony. I had to endure a very difficult situation just before the Tokyo Olympics. It had an adverse effect on my game in the Olympics. My only intention is to get protection for myself and all the hardworking players of India who should be allowed to perform and play for India,” she added. — , agencies