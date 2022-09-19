Big win gives India A series triumph over NZ A

Bengaluru: Left-arm spinner Saurabh Kumar grabbed five wickets to play a big role in India A’s series clinching 113-run victory over New Zealand A in the third and final unofficial Test here today. Set a target of 416, New Zealand A lost their last five wickets for less than 50 runs to be bowled out for 302 in 85.2 overs. Saurabh, who has been on the fringes of the senior national team, had figures of 5/103 in 27.2 overs and a match-haul of nine wickets. All of Saurabh’s wickets came through leg-before decisions.
Brief scores: India A 293 & 359/7 decl; New Zealand A 237 & 302 (Carter 111, Chapman 45; Saurabh 5/103, Sarfaraz 2/48).
