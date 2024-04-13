Billie Jean King Cup: India beat South Korea 2-1

Changsha (China)

India picked up their third victory in the Billie Jean King Cup as they defeated South Korea 2-1 in a Asia Oceania Group-1 tie. With the win, India have moved up to the second spot in Pool A after three wins and one loss. India had earlier defeated Pacific Oceania (3-0) and Chinese Taipei (2-1). They had lost to China (0-3). The top two teams will get promoted to the playoffs.

Bishkek (Kyrgyzstan)

Akash, Anirudh go down in bronze medal bouts

Indian wrestlers drew a blank on the concluding day of the men’s freestyle competition at the Asian Championships after Akash Dahiya and Anirudh Kumar lost their bronze medal bouts and three others fizzled out before the medal round. Competing in the non-Olympics 61kg category, Akash lost to Mongolia’s Enkhbold Enkhbat by technical superiority. In 125kg, Anirudh was pinned down by Bahrain’s Shamil Sharipov in the playoff.

Hyderabad

ISL: Kerala Blasters return to winning ways

Kerala Blasters FC ensured that they will enter the ISL playoffs after defeating Hyderabad FC by 3-1. Mohammed Aimen scored one and assisted two goals for Daisuke Sakai and Nihal Sudeesh.

New Delhi

Sathiyan, Manika lose in mixed doubles qualification

G Sathiyan and Manika Batra went down to Malaysia’s Choong Javen and Lyne Karen in the quarterfinals of the world mixed doubles Olympics qualification table tennis tournament (Stage 2) in Czech Republic. The Malaysians won 11-9 11-9 11-9 7-11 11-8. — Agencies

