Bittersweet farewell for Xavi Hernandez

SEVILLE: Barcelona ended the season with a 2-1 victory at Sevilla in LaLiga on Sunday, making departing coach Xavi Hernandez’s farewell bittersweet after a trophy-less season in which they finished 10 points behind champions Real Madrid. The final game for Xavi, who was sacked on Friday, leaves Barca second after a disappointing campaign in which they lost the Spanish Super Cup final to Real Madrid and were knocked out of the Champions League by Paris St Germain in the last eight. “I don’t think the work has been appreciated enough,” said Xavi. “I leave with some mixed feelings because the work is positive even though we didn’t win the titles this season. I think we were on the right track and I still think so.” Reuters

Benton Harbor (US)

Atwal tied-17 for best finish in a Senior Major

Indian golfer Arjun Atwal produced a solid 4-under 67 on a weather-hit final day to sign off tied-17th at the Senior PGA Championship, his best finish in a Senior Major. Richard Bland, 51, playing his first Senior event on the Champions Tour, shot a 8-under 63 for a three-shot victory.

Graz (Austria)

Subhankar loses in semifinals of Austrian Open

Indian shuttler Subhankar Dey lost in straight games to Indonesia’s Prahdiska Bagas Shujiwo in the semifinals of the Austrian Open. The 30-year-old Indian suffered a 17-21 15-21 loss to Prahdiska.

London

Villa’s Emery signs new five-year contract

Aston Villa manager Unai Emery has signed a new five-year contract that will keep him at the club until 2029, the Premier League side said, a month after the Spaniard signed a three-year contract with the club. Emery, who joined in 2022, led Villa to their first top-four Premier League finish since 1995-96. — Agencies