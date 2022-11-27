Blake Govers slams hat-trick as Australia rout India 7-4 in 2nd hockey Test

Adelaide, November 27
Blake Govers once became India’s nemesis, slamming a hat-trick to lead Australia’s 7-4 rout in a high-scoring second hockey Test of the five-match series here on Sunday.
Indian skipper Harmanpreet Singh led by example to give them the early advantage when he converted a penalty in the third minute.
But their joy was short-lived as the Kookaburras bounced back with Govers and Jack Welch leading the goal spree.
Having scored the winning goals in their close 5-4 victory in the first Test here on Saturday, Govers was once again in the thick of action.
He scored his goals in the 12th, 27th and 53rd minute respectively, while Welch struck a brace in the 17th and 24th minute.
Jake Whetton (48th) and Jacob Anderson (49th) were the other goal scorers for the Kookaburras as they extended their winning streak over India to 12 matches.
Hardik Singh (25th) and Mohammed Raheel (penalty 36th) struck the other two goals for India, while Harmanpreet completed his brace in the final minute (60th) of the match. The third match of the series will be played on Wednesday.
