Blessed to wear India jersey again: Jadeja

PTI

Nagpur, February 5

Returning to action in the upcoming Border-Gavaskar series against Australia after nearly five months, all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja feels he is blessed to wear the India jersey again after recovering from a career-threatening knee injury.

Jadeja missed the T20 World Cup in Australia last year as he underwent a knee surgery. “I have been blessed that I was given the opportunity again,” Jadeja said. “If you are not playing cricket for five months, it becomes very frustrating and obviously, I was eagerly waiting to get fit as soon as possible,” he added. “The period after the surgery was pretty difficult because you have to continuously do rehab and training. Even when the National Cricket Academy was closed on Sundays, the physiotherapists and trainers would come and specially treat me. The two months after the injury were especially tough because I couldn’t go anywhere, I couldn’t walk properly,” he added.

Jadeja made a successful return to the game last month for Saurashtra in a Ranji Trophy game against Tamil Nadu. “I felt a bit awkward because I hadn’t been out in the sun for five months. I was doing indoor training so when I went into the middle I was thinking if my body can sustain. Then my body acclimatised and I felt good,” he said.

Pacer Hazlewood to miss first Test

Australia’s injury concerns continue to mount before their first Test against India with seasoned fast bowler Josh Hazlewood ruled out of the opener in Nagpur, which begins on Thursday. Hazlewood, 32, has been struggling with an Achilles problem sustained during Australia’s Test against South Africa in Sydney last month and said today he will miss at least the first Test. Left-arm quick Mitchell Starc has already been ruled out of the opener while all-rounder Cameron Smith is doubtful, with both picking up finger injuries. Hazlewood, who did not bowl during Australia’s training camp on the outskirts of Bengaluru, is now racing to be fit for the second Test in New Delhi, which starts on February 17. Reuters