Blue Tigers to return to action against Vietnam, Singapore

PTI

New Delhi, August 11

The Indian men’s football team will play two international friendly matches against Singapore and hosts Vietnam in September, the All India Football Federation said today.

The team will face Singapore on September 24 before taking on Vietnam on September 27.

Vietnam are hosting the friendlies in the FIFA window (September 19 to 27) as part of their preparation for the 2022 AFF Mitsubishi Electric Cup.

The Blue Tigers will travel to Vietnam on September 22 and return home on September 28.

The matches are expected to take place at the Thong Nhat Stadium in Ho Chi Minh city, according to the Vietnam Football Federation (VFF) website.

According to VFF, the three teams will play in a tournament from September 21 to 27 and the team which gets the highest points after a round-robin format will be declared

the champions.

India are currently placed 104th in the FIFA world rankings, while Vietnam are 97th and Singapore 159th.

India, who qualified for the 2023 AFC Asian Cup two months ago, will get a chance to further mix and match their team before the continental showpiece comes calling next year.

“We are happy about the upcoming challenges, and we’re looking forward to maintaining the quality of performances that we have recently dished out,” India head coach Igor Stimac said.

The coach said efforts are being made to organise a preparatory camp and he is hopeful to have a practice match against Kerala Blasters ahead of their departure to Vietnam.