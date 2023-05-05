Bopanna-Ebden in final of Madrid Open

Madrid: Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden rallied from a set down to reach the final of the Madrid Open. The duo beat eighth seeds Santiago Gonzalez and Edouard Roger-Vasselin 5-7 7-6(3) 10-4.

Cairo

Shotgun World Cup: Prithviraj misses out

Prithviraj Tondaiman missed out on a chance to win back-to-back World Cup medals, bowing out in a shoot-off to finish ninth in the men’s trap event. Prithviraj shot a perfect 25 in the fifth and final qualification round to total 119. It took him to a four-way shoot-off for the three remaining top-eight spots, but he missed the first target. India ended their campaign at third with one gold.

Abu Dhabi

Chouhan lies tied-fourth in Challenge Tour event

Indian golfer Om Prakash Chouhan shot a 3-under 69 to be tied-fourth after the first round of the UAE Challenge. Chouhan, winner of the Duncan Taylor Black Bull Challenge in Bengaluru in March, was two shots behind leader Ivan Gutierrez of Spain.

Bengaluru

Uttam to lead India in Junior Asia Cup hockey

Uttam Singh, who helped India reclaim the Sultan of Johor Cup last year, was today retained as the captain for the upcoming Junior Asia Cup in Salalah, Oman, from May 23 to June 1. This will be a qualifying event for the Junior World Cup in Kuala Lumpur in December. Agencies