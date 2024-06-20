Bopanna-Ebden move into Cinch Championship quarters

London
Top seeds Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden scored a fluent 6-4 6-4 win over the Austrian pair of Alexander Erler and Lucas Miedler to move to the men’s doubles quarterfinals of the Cinch Championships.
London
Djokovic confirmed for Paris Games
Novak Djokovic will compete in the upcoming Paris Games, the Serbian Olympic Committee confirmed. Djokovic had knee surgery after withdrawing from the French Open ahead of the quarterfinals and said he hoped to return to competition “as soon as possible”.
New Delhi
Barcelona shuts down its football academies in India
FC Barcelona has decided to shut down all its academies in India, 14 years after starting operations. FC Barcelona did not provide any official reason for the closure. All its academies in the Indian cities of Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Pune will cease to exist from July 1.
Wellington
Williamson steps down as New Zealand captain
Kane Williamson has stepped down as captain of New Zealand’s white-ball teams and opted out of a national contract for the 2024/25 season following the Black Caps’ early exit from the T20 World Cup.
Sao Paulo
9-year-old Argentine rider dies after crash at Interlagos
Argentine motorbike rider Lorenzo Somaschini has died aged nine after sustaining injuries in a crash during a practice session at a junior competition in Brazil, motorcycle racing authorities said. — Agencies
