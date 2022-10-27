Bopanna-Middelkoop enter quarterfinals of Erste Bank Open

PTI

Vienna, October 27

India’s Rohan Bopanna and Dutch Matwe Middelkoop beat the Argentine pair of Pedro Cachin and Diego Schwartzman in straight sets to progress to the quarterfinals of Erste Bank Open here.

The Indo-Dutch combination defeated Cachin and Schwartzman 6-1, 6-3 on Wednesday.

Bopanna and Middelkoop will face Andres Molteni and Santiago Gonzalez next.

The Argentine-Mexican pair of Malteni and Gonzalez defeated second seeds Wesley Koolhof and Neal Skupski 7-6(6) 7-5 in another match.

Bopanna and Middelkoop had won their third title of the season in Tel Aviv early this month. The 42-year-old Indian had won two titles this season with compatriot Ramkumar Ramathan in Adelaide and Pune.