Bopanna-Middelkoop, Sania-Lucie win

PTI

Paris: India’s Rohan Bopanna and Sania Mirza notched up contrasting wins with their respective partners in the men’s and women’s doubles competitions today. While Bopanna and his Dutch partner Matwe Middelkoop marched into the pre-quarterfinals with a 6-3 6-4 win over Andrey Golubev and Fabrice Martin, Sania combined with Czech Republic’s Lucie Hradecka to prevail 4-6 6-2 6-1 over Jasmine Paolini and Martina Trevisan in their opening round. Ramkumar Ramanathan and his partner Hunter Reese suffered a 3-6 2-6 loss.