Bopanna-Ramkumar claim Tata Open

Pune, February 6
India’s Rohan Bopanna and Ramkumar Ramanathan won their second ATP World Tour title, beating the top-seeded Australian pair Luke Saville and John-Patrick Smith in the final of the Tata Open Maharashtra here today.
The second-seeded Indians erased the first-set deficit to win 6-7(10) 6-3 10-6 in one hour and 44 minutes. It is Bopanna’s 21st ATP doubles title, while for Ramkumar it is the second at this level and will push him inside the doubles top-100 for the first time.
In the men’s singles, Joao Sousa won 7-6 (9) 4-6 6-1 over Emil Ruusuvuori. —
