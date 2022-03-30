Bopanna-Shapovalov, Mirza-Flipkens knocked out of Miami Open

Miami, March 30
India’s Rohan Bopanna and Sania Mirza were knocked out of the Miami Open from their respective doubles events after contrasting quarterfinal defeats here.
Frequent partners since 2019, the Indo-Canadian pair of Bopanna and Denis Shapovalov went down 2-6 1-6 to sixth seeds Wesley Koolhof of Netherlands and Great Britain’s Neal Skupski on Tuesday.
The unseeded pair of Bopanna and Shapovalov had stunned the top seeded Croatian duo of Nikola Mektic and Mate Pavic in straight sets in the previous round.
Mirza and her Belgian partner Kirsten Flipkens fought hard but eventually lost 3-6 6-7 (3) to China’s Ekaterina Alexandrova and Zhaoxuan Yang in one hour and 23 minutes.
Indian challenge, thus, ended at the ATP/WTA tournaments.
