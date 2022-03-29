Bops-Shapovalov enter quarterfinals at Miami Open

Miami: India’s Rohan Bopanna and his Canadian partner Denis Shapovalov stunned the top-seeded Croatian pair of Nikola Mektic and Mate Pavic in straight sets to enter the men’s doubles quarterfinals at the Miami Open tennis tournament here. The unseeded pair surprised Mektic and Pavic 6-3 7-6(3).

New Delhi

Women’s football team to play two friendlies in April

The Indian women’s team will play two international friendly matches — against Egypt and Jordan — in April, the All India Football Federation said. The matches will be played in Jordan on April 5 (against Egypt) and 8 (against Jordan).

Kolkata

ILeague: NEROCA, Aizawl secure victories

Manipur outfit NEROCA FC snatched a lucky 1-0 win against Indian Arrows to move to the top-three in the I-League here today. In another match at Kalyani, former champions Aizawl FC also sealed a 1-0 win over Mumbai’s Kenkre FC. Agencies