Boris Becker arrives at court as bankruptcy trial gets underway

Becker was declared bankrupt in June 2017 and is alleged to have been hiding assets and transactions worth over 4.5 million pounds

Former tennis player Boris Becker arrives with his partner Lilian de Carvalho Monteiro at Southwark Crown Court for his bankruptcy offences trial in London, Britain, on March 21, 2022. Reuters

London, March 21

Boris Becker arrived at Southwark Crown Court in London on Monday as the former tennis star begins to stand trial after being accused of failing to hand over his trophies to settle his bankruptcy debts.

Becker, who queued outside for up to 30 minutes to get into the court’s only entrance, was declared bankrupt in June 2017 and is alleged to have been hiding assets and transactions worth over 4.5 million pounds.

It’s understood the 54-year-old has failed to hand over his trophies including his 1985 Wimbledon title, as well as silverware from his triumphs at the Australian Open in 1991 and 1996.

Becker also won the US Open in 1989 and reached the semi-finals at Rolland Garros on three occasions.

The former world number one and six-time Grand Slam champion collected 49 singles titles out of 77 finals during his 16 years as a professional tennis player.

The German, who commentated for the BBC at Wimbledon last year, is facing a three-week trial on an indictment of more than 20 counts at Southwark Crown Court on Monday in front of Judge Deborah Taylor.

He will be assisted by a German translator. AP

