Born to lead: Hardik Pandya wanted to be flagbearer of his team’s challenge in inaugural IPL

PTI

Ahmedabad, May 30

Minutes after the final was over, Hardik Pandya was quietly caressing the IPL trophy’s flap as one of the BCCI employees was inscribing the name of champions Gujarat Titans.

It seemed as if an indulgent father was tousling his son’s hair with love. That trophy was indeed Pandya’s labour of love. For all the hard work put in after some years of circumspection and uncertainties. We all saw it, but he dealt with it. His wife Natasha hugged him. It was an act of assurance that his support system is firmly behind him.

“I live and feed on love, which I keep getting from my family,” said the man, who won it for the Titans in the first half itself with the wickets of Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson and Shimron Hetmyer.

The 34 runs with the bat in a low-scoring chase was just the cherry on top.

On Sunday, India just got another genuine white-ball captaincy option in Pandya.

His MS Dhoni style of calm leadership, has blindsided even the best of cricket analysts in the country, who wouldn’t have remotely considered him of being a left-field choice in their wildest of dreams even three months back.

But the dream has turned into a reality, and Pandya has walked the talk as a leader with 487 runs and 8 wickets.

“I have always enjoyed responsibility and been someone who wants to lead from the front, so that I can set an example,” Pandya told reporters.

Rs 1.25 cr reward for curators and groundsmen

Mumbai: Calling them ‘unsung heroes’, the BCCI today announced a prize money of Rs 1.25 crore for the curators and groundsmen, who worked during the just-concluded Indian Premier League. New entrants Gujarat Titans lifted the winners’ trophy after thrashing Rajasthan Royals by seven wickets. “I’m pleased to announce a prize money of INR 1.25 crores for the men who gave us the best games in #TATAIPL 2022. The unsung heroes — our curators and groundsmen,” BCCI secretary Jay Shah said in a tweet. For the first time, the BCCI is giving hefty incentives to groundsmen. PTI