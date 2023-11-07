Borrowed time ends: Drama reigns supreme as Bangladesh send Sri Lanka packing

New Delhi, November 6

Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan triggered a debate on the spirit of cricket before smashing a rapid 82 in their three-wicket victory against 1996 champions Sri Lanka, who were eliminated from the 50-over World Cup today.

The all-rounder collaborated in a 169-run stand with Najmul Hossain Shanto (90) to help Bangladesh chase down a 280-run victory target in 41.1 overs. Charith Asalanka’s 108 underpinned Sri Lanka’s 279 all out after they were put in to bat by Shakib, who was in the eye of a storm on an eventful day.

It was Shakib’s appeal that led to Sri Lanka’s Angelo Mathews becoming the first player to be ‘timed out’ in an international match.

Put in to bat, Sri Lanka lost Kusal Perera in the first over when Bangladesh wicketkeeper Mushfiquir Rahim flew to his left to grab a one-handed blinder in front of the first slip.

Pathum Nissanka (41) and Sadeera Samarawickrama (41) could not convert the starts but Asalanka smashed five sixes and six fours in his second ODI century to help Sri Lanka post a competitive total. On the other hand, Bangladesh lost both openers inside seven overs but Shakib and Shanto put their chase back on track. Mathews denied Shakib a hundred, and tapped his wrist in a send-off as if to tell the Bangladesh captain it was his time to go. Shanto missed out on a hundred too but Sri Lanka still succumbed to their sixth defeat in eight matches.

Following the team’s poor performance in the tournament, the entire Sri Lankan board was sacked and replaced with an interim committee earlier today. — Reuters

Scoreboard

Sri Lanka

P Nissanka b Sakib 41

K Perera c Rahim b Islam 4

K Mendis c Islam b Hasan 19

S Samarawickrama c Mahmudullah b Hasan 41

C Asalanka c Das b Sakib 108

A Mathews timed out 0

D de Silva st Rahim b Miraz 34

M Theekshana c sub b Islam 21

D Chameera run out (Rahim) 4

K Rajitha c Das b Sakib 0

D Madushanka not out 0

Extras: (lb 3, w 4) 7

Total: (all out, 49.3 overs) 279

FOW: 1-5, 2-66, 3-72, 4-135, 5-135,

6-213, 7-258, 8-278, 9-278

Bowling O M R W

Shoriful Islam 9.3 0 51 2

Taskin Ahmed 10 1 39 0

Tanzim Hasan Sakib 10 0 80 3

Shakib Al Hasan 10 0 57 2

Mehidy Hasan Miraz 10 0 49 1

Bangladesh

T Hasan c Nissanka b Madushanka 9

L Das lbw b Madushanka 23

N Shanto b Mathews 90

S Hasan c Asalanka b Mathews 82

Mahmudullah b Theekshana 22

M Rahim b Madushanka 10

T Hridoy not out 15

M Miraz c Asalanka b Theekshana 3

T Sakib not out 5

Extras: (lb 13, w 10) 23

Total: (7 wickets, 41.1 overs) 282

FOW: 1-17, 2-41, 3-210, 4-211,

5-249, 6-255, 7-269

Bowling O M R W

Dilshan Madushanka 10 1 69 3

Maheesh Theekshana 9 0 44 2

Kasun Rajitha 4 0 47 0

Dushmantha Chameera 8 0 54 0

Angelo Mathews 7.1 1 35 2

Dhananjaya de Silva 3 0 20 0

Player of the Match: Shakib Al Hasan

#Bangladesh #Cricket #Sri Lanka