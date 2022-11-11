Bose strikes at death, ATK edge NEUFC

PTI

Kolkata, November 10

ATK Mohun Bagan secured a dramatic 2-1 victory over NorthEast United and moved into the second place in the Indian Super League here today.

Liston Colaco broke the deadlock in the 35th minute before Aaron Evans equalised in the 81st minute. Subhasish Bose, making his 99th ISL appearance, scored the winner to give the Mariners the edge.

Juan Ferrando did not make any changes to the ATKMB starting line-up and fielded the same XI that snatched a point in Mumbai last Sunday. NEUFC made four changes.