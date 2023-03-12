Bournemouth stun Liverpool

BOURNEMOUTH, March 11
Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah missed a second-half penalty as his side fell to a 1-0 defeat away at Bournemouth, with Philip Billing’s goal lifting the south-coast side off the bottom of the Premier League table and out of the relegation zone. The win in the first league game of the weekend sees the Cherries rise from last spot to 16th in the table on 24 points, while Liverpool languish in fifth on 42 points after wasting a chance to close the three-point gap to fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur.
Ben Chilwell, Kai Havertz and Mateo Kovacic got on the scoresheet as Chelsea continued their upturn in form with a 3-1 win at Leicester City. After a dismal run of two wins in 15 games, Graham Potter's side have won three on the trot in all competitions and are 10th in the league standings.
Real claim 3-1 win
Madrid: Real Madrid fought back from a goal down to claim a 3-1 victory over Espanyol at the Santiago Bernabeu. Second-placed Real, who scored through Vinicius Jr, Eder Militao and Marco Asensio, maintained their slim title chances by moving up to 56 points — six behind leaders Barcelona, who travel to Athletic Bilbao on tomorrow. — Reuters
