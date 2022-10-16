Bowlers leave SL marooned

Sylhet, October 15

India reasserted their dominance in the Women’s Asia Cup with an eight-wicket demolition of Sri Lanka in the final here today for their seventh title.

The Champs: Indian women cricket players celebrate in Sylhet, Bangladesh, after winning the Asia Cup for the 7th time. ANI

Sri Lanka, who were playing their first final in 14 years, imploded after opting to bat on a slow and turning pitch. They could manage only 65/9, which India knocked off in 8.3 overs. Vice-captain Smriti Mandhana struck a sublime 51 not out off 25 balls to take her team to an easy win.

Renuka Singh had figures of 3/5 to be named the Player of the Match.

In the Sri Lankan innings, it was a procession of batters after skipper Chamari Athapaththu got run out in the third over following a mix-up with Anushka Sanjeewani, who also got run out six balls later. Renuka Singh, the Player of the Match with three wickets, sent back Hasini Perera on the very first ball she faced. The left-hander checked her shot and was caught at cover, leaving Sri Lanka at 9/4. The Sri Lankans were in dire need of a partnership but Kavisha Dilhari’s fall made it 16/5.

We should credit our bowlers. Our fielding unit was good from the first ball and we discussed that we should not give away easy runs. You have to read the wicket and accordingly place the fielders. —Harmanpreet Kaur, India skipper Very happy because the last few games I didn’t bowl well. I practiced with my coach and the staff and they really helped me get back my rhythm. —R Renuka Singh, India bowler

Rajeshwari Gayakwad (2/16) got her first wicket after Nilakshi de Silva played on to her stumps while trying to cut a ball close to her body. At 32/8, Sri Lanka getting bowled out for a sub-50 total was on the cards, but Inoka Ranaweera’s unbeaten 18 off 22 balls saved them from that ignominy.

Chasing the target, India lost Shafali Verma (5) and Jemimah Rodrigues (2) cheaply. The elegant then Mandhana played some exquisite strokes on the way to completing the formality alongside skipper Harmanpreet Kaur (11 not out off 14). Mandhana’s effort included three sixes and six boundaries. Fittingly, she sealed the win with a six.

Brief scores: Sri Lanka: 65/9 in 20 overs (Ranaweera 18*; Renuka 3/5); India: 71/2 in 8.3 overs (Mandhana 51*; Ranaweera 1/17). — PTI

65Sri Lanka’s 65/9 is the lowest total by a side batting first and playing out the full 20 overs in a women’s tournament final.

69India chased the target with 69 balls to spare, which constitutes another record in a women’s T20I title clash.