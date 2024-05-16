Boxer Abhishek Yadav storms into semifinals of Elorda Cup

Astana (Kazakhstan)

India’s Abhishek Yadav produced a dominating performance to enter the semifinals of the Elorda Cup boxing tournament, beating Kazakhstan’s Rakhat Seitzhan. Abhishek looked in great touch throughout the bout as he outperformed the home favourite for a comprehensive 5-0 victory in the men’s 67kg quarterfinals. Meanwhile, Pawan Bartwal (54kg), Kavinder Singh Bisht (57kg), Varinder Singh (60kg) and Hitesh (71kg) suffered losses in their respective quarterfinals.

Bhopal

Anjum tops qualifications of third 3P trial

Anjum Moudgil and Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar came out on top of the women’s and men’s 50m rifle 3 positions Olympics trials T3 qualification round, respectively. Anjum shot a score of 592/600, her highest of the trials so far. Sift Kaur Samra came in second with a score of 589, while Ashi Chouksey, Nishchal and Shriyanka Sadangi logged identical totals of 585. Aishwary shot yet another quality score of 590 to top the five-man field. Swapnil Kusale was second with 587, while Akhil Sheoran was third with 584. Chain Singh and Niraj Kumar shot scores of 583 each.

KATHMANDU

Nepal’s Lamichhane cleared of rape charges

An appeal court in Nepal on Wednesday cleared the country’s highest-profile cricketer Sandeep Lamichhane, who was convicted by a lower court of raping an 18-year-old woman. Lamichhane, 23, has been the face of cricket in Nepal and the only player from the Himalayan country to take part in prominent T20 leagues in India, Australia, Pakistan and West Indies. Kathmandu district court sentenced him to eight years in jail in January.

Chennai

Joshna, Abhay bag gold in National doubles squash

Joshna Chinappa, Abhay Singh and Velavan Senthilkumar shone brightly winning gold in their respective categories during the National Doubles Squash Championship, which has been revived after 17 years.

Sharjah

Arjun outplays Safarli in Sharjah Masters

World No. 7 Erigaise Arjun started his campaign on a positive note, outplaying Eltaj Safarli of Azerbaijan in the first round of the Sharjah Masters chess tournament. Indian Grandmasters Aravindh Chithamabaram and P Iniyan also started on the winning side defeating compatriot Bharath Subramaniyam and Irani Pouya of Iran, respectively, in the $52000 tournament considered as one of the strongest open of the world. — Agencies