Boxer Amit Panghal qualifies for Paris Olympics

Bangkok, June 2
World Championships silver medallist Amit Panghal qualified for the Paris Olympic as he defeated China’s Chuang Liu in the 51kg quarterfinals of the 2nd World Qualification Tournament here on Sunday.
Panghal, India’s lone male world championship silver medallist, notched a hard-fought 5-0 win over his Liu for a ticket to his second Olympic Games.
He thus joins the quartet of Nishant Dev (71kg), Nikhat Zareen (50kg), Preeti Pawar (54kg) and Lovlina Borgohain (75kg). All of them have booked Olympic berths.
Panghal had only one shot at making the Paris Olympics after he lost out to world championship bronze medallist Deepak Bhoria in the selection assessment for the earlier two qualifying events, and the 2018 Asian Games champion made the most of his opportunity.
Later in the day, Jaismine Lamboria (57kg) and Sachin Siwach (57kg) will also look to secure Olympic quotas.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
BJP returns to power in Arunachal Pradesh, secures 46 seats in 60-member Assembly
Saffron party had won 41 seats in 2019
Prem Tamang-led SKM sweeps Assembly elections in Sikkim, wins 31 of 32 seats
Opposition Sikkim Democratic Front manages to win one seat
2 loco pilots, passengers injured in collision between two trains in Punjab’s Sirhind; 29 trains affected
The collision hits traffic on Ludhiana-Ambala route
Goods trains collide in Punjab’s Sirhind: Here are the trains affected by derailment
26 trains diverted, 3 cancelled
Sheetal Angural makes a U-turn, withdraws his resignation as Jalandhar West MLA
Angural had joined BJP ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha election