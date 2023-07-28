Boxer Ashish wins ABF heavyweight title

Bangkok: Indian pugilist Ashish Bhandor defeated crowd favourite Aekkaphob Auraiwan 5-1 to clinch the Asian Boxing Federation (ABF) Continental Heavyweight title here. Ashish won the fiercely competitive bout in 10 rounds.
Chennai
5-year-old Tejas youngest player with FIDE rating
The youngest FIDE rated player in the world is India’s Tejas Tiwari, who achieved the feat at the tender age of five. Tejas has a FIDE standard rating of 1149. The kindergarten student achieved the rating at the first Late Dhiraj Singh Raghuvanshi Open, a FIDE rated chess tournament, held in Rudrapur, Uttarakhand.
Liverpool
Liverpool’s Henderson heads to Saudi Arabia
Weeks after luring Liverpool great Steven Gerrard to join as manager, Saudi Arabian soccer club Al-Ettifaq signed Jordan Henderson today. Henderson will reportedly earn £700,000 per week.
Washington
Medvedev, Kyrgios out of Washington Open
World No. 3 Daniil Medvedev and Australia’s Nick Kyrgios have withdrawn from the US Open tune-up tournament in Washington due to injury, organisers said on today.
San Sebastian (Spain)
David Silva ends career because of knee injury
Spain great David Silva announced the end of his career today at age 37, one week after suffering a serious knee injury. He had been preparing for another UEFA Champions League campaign after helping Real Sociedad finish fourth in Spain’s La Liga last season. He damaged the ACL in his left knee in training last week. Agencies
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
India is an indispensable partner for free and open Indo-Pacific: Japanese foreign minister
Yoshimasa Hayashi arrived in Delhi on Thursday on a two-day ...
Zero tolerance towards crime against women: Govt in Supreme Court on Manipur video
Submits affidavit | Favours deterrent punishment | Hearing t...
Indian authorities trying to find Hyderabad woman who was found starving on Chicago street
Mother seeks govt help to bring her back to India
Woman complains of breathing problems in Ludhiana's Giaspura; past gas tragedy haunts locals
It is being said that some kind of gas leaked there
PM Modi to inaugurate ‘Semicon India 2023’ event that focuses on semiconductor industry
Modi, who has been on a two-day Gujarat visit, is scheduled ...