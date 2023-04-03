Boxer Jangra wins fourth professional bout

New Delhi: With the legendary Roy Jones Jr by his side, Indian pugilist Mandeep Jangra won his fourth professional bout by technical knockout over American Ryan Rebar in Milwaukee, USA. The 29-year-old Commonwealth Games silver medallist turned professional in 2020 and now holds a 4-0 record. Haryana’s Mandeep was recently signed up by Jones to fight in the professional circuit for the next three years, becoming the first from the country to team up with the American boxing great. This was Mandeep’s first bout under Jones. “I am delighted to start my stint with the great Roy Jones with a victory,” said Mandeep, who hails from Kharian village in Sirsa district.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Rahul Gandhi in Surat today to challenge his conviction in defamation case
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, chief ministers of three Congress-rul...
'Go and appeal but why this drama': BJP on Rahul Gandhi's expected show of strength in Surat
Rahul is expected to be accompanied by Rajasthan CM Ashok Ge...
Amritpal Singh trail: Uttar Pradesh gurdwara under scanner after CCTV footage found 'missing'
Police team in Pilibhit to investigate the matter
Video: Here is what Deep Sidhu's girlfriend said on Amritpal Singh, reviving 'Waris Punjab De'
Deep Sidhu's girlfriend visits Golden Temple on actor's b’da...
Police recover arms, explosives from package suspected to be dropped by drone in J-K's Samba
Package contains three China-made pistols, six magazines, 48...