Boxer Jangra wins fourth professional bout

PTI

New Delhi: With the legendary Roy Jones Jr by his side, Indian pugilist Mandeep Jangra won his fourth professional bout by technical knockout over American Ryan Rebar in Milwaukee, USA. The 29-year-old Commonwealth Games silver medallist turned professional in 2020 and now holds a 4-0 record. Haryana’s Mandeep was recently signed up by Jones to fight in the professional circuit for the next three years, becoming the first from the country to team up with the American boxing great. This was Mandeep’s first bout under Jones. “I am delighted to start my stint with the great Roy Jones with a victory,” said Mandeep, who hails from Kharian village in Sirsa district.