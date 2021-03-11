Boxer Lovlina Borgohain to begin Worlds campaign today

New Delhi

Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist Lovlina Borgohain will take on former champion Chen Nien-Chin in her opening bout as the Indian boxers were handed a mixed draw in the Women’s World Championships, starting in Istanbul tomorrow. In the previous edition, India had clinched one silver and three bronze medals.

Jamshedpur

Haryana’s Yash wins U-18 javelin gold

Haryana’s Yash clinched the boys’ U-18 gold in the Indian Open Javelin Throw Competition. The 17-year-old won with his opening throw of 67.42m. Annu Rani bettered her own national record by 58cm as she won the senior women’s gold with a 63.82m throw.

Punta Prima (Spain)

Indian GM Gukesh wins Sunway Formentera Open

Indian Grandmaster D Gukesh emerged champion in the 1st Chessable Sunway Formentera Open chess tournament here. This was Gukesh’s third title in recent weeks. The 15-year-old finished with eight points.

Sulaymaniyah (Iraq)

Asia Cup Stage 2: Junior archers in six finals

India’s junior archers had a dream run in the Asia Cup Stage 2, making it to six finals in recurve and compound team events.

Bhubaneswar

Sethu FC beat PIFA 4-1 to climb to top spot in IWL

Sethu FC beat PIFA 4-1 to register their seventh straight win in the Indian Women’s League, climbing to the top of the table. Agencies

Barcelona

Alba last-gasp goal gives Barca 2-1 win

Jordi Alba scored a last-gasp winner to snatch Barcelona a 2-1 win at Real Betis, dealing a blow to the host team’s hopes of qualifying for the Champions League. Barcelona strengthened their hold on second place in the Spanish league behind Real Madrid, who clinched the title last weekend. Betis remained in fifth place. Ansu Fati broke the deadlock in the 77th from a pass by Alba. Marc Bartra equalised in the 80th minute but Alba smashed home a left-footed volley from a cross by Dani Alves deep in stoppage time. AP