New Delhi, May 19
Indian boxer Nikhat Zareen emerged world champion with a comfortable 5-0 victory over Thailand’s Jitpong Jutamas in the flyweight (52kg) final of the Women’s World Championships in Istanbul on Thursday.
The Telangana boxer out-punched her Thai rival to win via unanimous 5-0 verdict.
With this win, Zareen became only the fifth Indian boxer to be crowned world champion.
Congratulating Nikhat, Home Minister Amit Shah said India is proud of her achievement and wished the boxer best for her future endeavours.
Congratulations to @nikhat_zareen for winning the Gold medal at the Women's World Boxing Championships.— Amit Shah (@AmitShah) May 19, 2022
India is proud of your achievement. Best wishes for your future endeavours. https://t.co/nDL69tZvcK
Six-time champion Mary Kom (2002, 2005, 2006, 2008, 2010 and 2018) Sarita Devi (2006), Jenny RL (2006) and Lekha KC (2006) are the other pugilists who have won the world title.
Apart from Zareen’s gold, Manisha Moun (57kg) and debutant Parveen Hooda (63kg) will return home with bronze medals.
A 12-member Indian contingent was sent to participate in the competition and while the medal haul has decreased by one, an Indian has been crowned world champion after four years, Mary Kom had last won the gold in the 48kg in the 2018 edition.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Boxer Nikhat Zareen becomes World Champion, only fifth Indian woman to achieve feat
Telangana pugilist out-punches her Thai rival to win flyweig...
Centre sending 2,000 additional paramilitary personnel to Punjab, says CM Bhagwant Maan after meeting Amit Shah in Delhi
10 companies of paramilitary personnel have already reached ...
Navjot Singh Sidhu gets 1-year jail term in road rage case
The case refers to a 1988 road rage incident
Will submit to the majesty of law, Sidhu says after SC sentences him to one-year jail
Sidhu was in Patiala to take part in a protest against infla...
AIIMS removes user charges for diagnostic procedures costing up to Rs 300
Applicable from June 1; to recover forgone revenue, rates of...