Boxer Nikhat Zareen becomes World Champion, only fifth Indian woman to achieve feat

PTI

New Delhi, May 19

Indian boxer Nikhat Zareen emerged world champion with a comfortable 5-0 victory over Thailand’s Jitpong Jutamas in the flyweight (52kg) final of the Women’s World Championships in Istanbul on Thursday.

The Telangana boxer out-punched her Thai rival to win via unanimous 5-0 verdict.

With this win, Zareen became only the fifth Indian boxer to be crowned world champion.

Congratulating Nikhat, Home Minister Amit Shah said India is proud of her achievement and wished the boxer best for her future endeavours.

Congratulations to @nikhat_zareen for winning the Gold medal at the Women's World Boxing Championships.



India is proud of your achievement. Best wishes for your future endeavours. https://t.co/nDL69tZvcK — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) May 19, 2022

Six-time champion Mary Kom (2002, 2005, 2006, 2008, 2010 and 2018) Sarita Devi (2006), Jenny RL (2006) and Lekha KC (2006) are the other pugilists who have won the world title.

Apart from Zareen’s gold, Manisha Moun (57kg) and debutant Parveen Hooda (63kg) will return home with bronze medals.

A 12-member Indian contingent was sent to participate in the competition and while the medal haul has decreased by one, an Indian has been crowned world champion after four years, Mary Kom had last won the gold in the 48kg in the 2018 edition.