Boxer Parveen’s suspension costs India Asiad medal

New Delhi, May 21
India is set to lose a Hangzhou Asian Games medal after bronze medallist boxer Parveen Hooda was suspended for 22 months for whereabouts failure.
Parveen had won the bronze medal in the women’s 57kg weight class at the Asian Games last year, which had also fetched her a Paris Olympics quota.
However, she was handed a suspension by the International Testing Agency (ITA), the agency responsible for results management, earlier this month after she failed thrice to file her whereabouts within a 12-month period.
“In addition to the period of ineligibility, the athlete’s results obtained between December 11, 2022 until May 17, 2024 are disqualified,” an ITA statement said.
The delayed 2022 Asian Games were held from September 23 to October 8 2023. India’s overall medal count at the Asian Games will decrease from 107 to 106. However, it will not impact the country’s fourth-place standing.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
In a historic move, Norway, Ireland and Spain recognise Palestine as a state
Israel orders recall of ambassadors to Ireland and Norway
Former Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren can’t campaign in Lok Sabha election as Supreme Court refuses to entertain his plea against arrest in PMLA case
Soren withdraws his petition after a Bench led by Justice Di...
Pune accident: Porsche whose price starts at Rs 96 lakh was not registered due to non-payment of Rs 1,758
Maharashtra Transport Commissioner said the Porsche was impo...
Are BJP, RSS divided over appointment of next party president?
Some attribute low voting in first 5 phases to an 'unhappy' ...
Teen Porsche driver spent Rs 48K in 90 minutes at Pune pub; know the grandfather’s role in accident case
The teen accused allegedly visited two pubs – Cosie restaura...