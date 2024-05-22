Boxer Parveen’s suspension costs India Asiad medal

PTI

New Delhi, May 21

India is set to lose a Hangzhou Asian Games medal after bronze medallist boxer Parveen Hooda was suspended for 22 months for whereabouts failure.

Parveen had won the bronze medal in the women’s 57kg weight class at the Asian Games last year, which had also fetched her a Paris Olympics quota.

However, she was handed a suspension by the International Testing Agency (ITA), the agency responsible for results management, earlier this month after she failed thrice to file her whereabouts within a 12-month period.

“In addition to the period of ineligibility, the athlete’s results obtained between December 11, 2022 until May 17, 2024 are disqualified,” an ITA statement said.

The delayed 2022 Asian Games were held from September 23 to October 8 2023. India’s overall medal count at the Asian Games will decrease from 107 to 106. However, it will not impact the country’s fourth-place standing.

