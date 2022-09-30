Boxer Shiva Thakran wins WBC Asia Continental title

Bangkok: Indian super middleweight boxer Shiva Thakran was crowned WBC Asia Continental champion after he clinched a Technical Knockout (TKO) victory over Malaysia’s Adli Hafidz here. The Indian caused ripples in the Asian pro boxing circuit with the eighth-round stoppage win over the former South East Asian Games medallist on Wednesday.
China to host World Tour finals in December
China will host its first international badminton tournament since 2019 in December, the Badminton World Federation said today, after two years of disruptions caused by Covid. The season-ending World Tour Finals are scheduled for Guangzhou from December 14 to 18.
Qatar confirms Covid test requirements for WC fans
Fans attending the World Cup in Qatar must show proof of a negative Covid test regardless of their vaccination status, the organisers said in a statement today. Agencies
