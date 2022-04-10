Boxers get a gold rush in Thailand

PTI

New Delhi, April 9

Indian boxers Govind Sahani (48kg), Ananta Pralhad Chopade (54kg) and Sumit (75kg) struck gold at the Thailand Open in Phuket, notching up comprehensive wins in their final bouts today.

Sahani and Sumit dominated their bouts from start to finish and won with 5-0 margins against local pugilists Natthaphon Thuamcharoen and Peetapat Yeasungnoen, respectively.

Chopade, on the other hand, displayed a good mix of aggression and defence to topple Thai boxer Ritthiamon Saengsawang by a unanimous decision.

However, Amit Panghal (52kg), Monika (48kg), Varinder Singh (60kg) and Ashish Kumar (81kg) could not go the distance and ended their campaigns with a silver each.

Panghal lost a closely-fought bout to Rogen Ladon of Philippines via a 2-3 split decision.

In the men’s 81kg summit clash, Ashish toiled hard but couldn’t find a way to stop Kazakhstan’s Nurbek Oralbay, succumbing to a 0-5 loss.

The 26-year-old Monika put up a spirited performance but went down to local boxer Chutamas Raksa 0-5 to settle for the silver. Varinder also went down 0-5 to local boxer Khunatip Pidnuch.

The Indian contingent bettered its last edition’s haul of eight medals — bringing home 10 medals, including three gold, four silver, and three bronze, with three boxers yet to fight in their final bouts. —