Boxers get red carpet, but no grand welcome for handball team

Boxers get red carpet, but no grand welcome for handball team

Photo for representational purpose only. - File photo

Tribune News Service

Vinayak Padmadeo

New Delhi, March 16

The contrast between the felicitation ceremonies for the handball team that created history by winning gold at the junior women’s Asian Championship and the boxing team that won 39 medals at the ASBC Asian Youth & Junior Championships couldn’t have been starker.

A high official from the IOA is involved and there was a big attempt to start factionalism in the Handball Federation of India. There was an attempt to stop the team from participating. The Sports Ministry and SAI officials are equally guilty Anandeshwar Panday, hfi executive director

The ceremonies were held here today. The boxers were hosted at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium’s VIP lounge in the presence of the Sports Authority of India (SAI) director general, Sandip Pradhan, and Boxing Federation of India (BFI) chief Ajay Singh.

The handball team, which qualified for its first ever women’s junior World Championship after winning the gold medal at the Asian Championships in Kazakhstan, assembled in a small conference hall at Karnail Singh Stadium. Keeping them company was the top brass of the Handball Federation of India (HFI), including president Jagan Mohan Reddy and secretary Tejraj Singh, along with Indian Olympic Association secretary general Rajeev Mehta and senior vice-president Anil Khanna. There was no official representation from either the Sports Ministry or SAI.

HFI executive director and IOA treasurer Anandeshwar Panday alleged that the handball players were deliberately being ignored by the authorities. In fact, he went on to hint that both the sports department and SAI had played dirty. SAI, however, refuted the claims.

“It is a clear attempt to harm players and destroy federations,” Panday said. “A high official from the IOA is involved and there was a big attempt to start factionalism in the Handball Federation of India. There was an attempt to stop the team from participating. The Sports Ministry and SAI officials are equally guilty. If need be I will provide evidence in this regard,” he added.

Panday further said that while many federations, including India Taekwondo, were getting the funding despite not being recognised, handball was being ignored by the authorities. HFI went to court in December to send its team to participate in the senior men’s Asian Championships in Saudi Arabia. The court had directed the government to release funds, which according to HFI wasn’t fulfilled. HFI has subsequently taken loans to send both its teams to compete.

“When the court gave a directive to send the men’s team, they went and filed an SLP. Is it the job of the Sports Ministry to stop players from participating? This shouldn’t happen. SAI should answer why they did not support the team? We have again taken loans to send these girls. Had we waited for the last hour, we could not have sent the team at all. There is a stay order in our favour regarding the dispute. I do not know why they are doing this,” Panday said.

SAI, though, retorted, saying that all the expenses, including airfare, was borne by the government. “As per the order of the Honourable Court, SAI has paid for the air travel of all participants, coaches and support staff for the event. It has further transferred the TA/ DA to all contingent members prior to their leaving for the tournament. The hotel booking was done by the contingent, which will be reimbursed to them on actuals,” SAI said in a statement.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Bhagwant Mann becomes the reason behind father-son reunion

2
Punjab

Navjot Sidhu resigns as Punjab Congress chief

3
Nation

Govt restores valid e-visa to 156 countries; regular visas to all; 10 year visa to US, Japan nationals

4
Himachal

Demonstrators in Shimla break barricades, demand constitution of 'Swarn Aayog'

5
Punjab profile

Bhagwant Mann: Now Punjab CM, former comedian gets down to serious business

6
Delhi

SAD expels Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee chief Harmeet Singh Kalka

7
Punjab

AAP invited me to Mann's swearing-in, my own party hadn't invited me to Channi's oath-taking: Manish Tewari

8
Nation

Necessary to strengthen Congress to fight BJP, inclusive leadership only way forward: G-23 leaders

9
Haryana

AAP launches Haryana poll foray posters, goes for all 90 seats

10
Haryana

Former tennis star Sharapova, Schumacher booked for fraud on Gurugram court order

Don't Miss

View All
Khaps change tack: From rigid customs to quality education
Haryana

Haryana khaps change tack: From rigid customs to quality education

Expect challans through hi-tech CCTVs from March 25 in Chandigarh
Chandigarh

Expect challans through hi-tech CCTVs from March 25 in Chandigarh

Youngest legislator of Punjab looks to raise voice for downtrodden
Punjab FACES OF CHANGE

Narinder Kaur Bharaj: Youngest legislator of Punjab looks to raise voice for downtrodden

‘Women in sexy clothes useless?’ Neena Gupta has a thing to say for all the trolls
Entertainment

‘Women in sexy clothes useless?’ Neena Gupta has a thing to say for all the trolls

Elon Musk dares Putin for 'single combat'
Trending

Elon Musk dares Putin for 'single combat', replies to tweets with queries

Get ready! Shah Rukh Khan says ‘Kuch Kuch Hone Wala Hai’ as he announces his OTT project SRK+; Salman Khan has a message for his friend
Trending

Get ready! Shah Rukh Khan says ‘Kuch Kuch Hone Wala Hai’ as he announces his OTT project SRK+; Salman Khan has a message for his friend

‘Wish Kapil Sharma had posted full video and not half truth’, Anupam Kher's reply to comedian's tweets as controversy around 'Kashmir Files' gets murkier
Trending

As Kapil Sharma shuts trolls up, Anupam Kher says 'wish the comedian had posted full video and not half truth' over controversy around 'The Kashmir Files'

Kapil Sharma sets trolls right after Anupam Kher opens up on 'Kashmir Files' team not being invited to show
Lifestyle

Kapil Sharma sets trolls right after Anupam Kher opens up on 'The Kashmir Files' team not being invited to show

Top Stories

Increase airpower, have more long-range weapons: Parliamentary panel

Increase airpower, have more long-range weapons: Parliamentary panel

Induction of light combat aircraft & fighter aircraft to off...

‘No constitutional infirmity’, SC upholds Centre’s OROP policy

'No constitutional infirmity', SC upholds Centre's OROP policy

‘Will stall flight of youth abroad’: Mann takes oath as Punjab CM

'Will stall flight of youth abroad': Bhagwant Mann takes oath as Punjab CM

Will work together for Punjab’s growth and welfare of its pe...

Agusta: Ex-Def Secy, four IAF men named in chargesheet

AgustaWestland scam: Ex-Def Secy, four IAF men named in chargesheet

Rs 3,600-cr scam pertains to alleged bribery for purchase of...

Schumacher, Sharapova in Gurugram FIR

Michael Schumacher, Maria Sharapova in Gurugram FIR

A luxury housing project which failed to take off, was publi...

Cities

View All

Amritsar MC meeting unlikely on March 21

Amritsar MC meeting unlikely on March 21

AAP MLAs set to walk on tightrope

Teachers, school heads say ‘not in a state of panic’

The winds of change: Pics of Ambedkar, Bhagat Singh start adorning govt offices' walls

Literary gem Dev Dard passes away

Former CPS Sarup Singla quits SAD

Former CPS Sarup Singla quits SAD

Experts: Off-season management of pest-infested crop must

Halted due to Covid, Shatabdi yet to resume service from Bathinda

More Bathinda, Mansa voters opted for NOTA

Bathinda thermal plant employees ‘punish’ SAD, Congress over closure

Tile-laden truck veers off road in Zirakpur, leaves 3 dead

Tile-laden truck veers off road in Zirakpur, leaves 3 dead

Tepid response to Covid vaccine for 12+ in Chandigarh

Four test positive for Covid in Chandigarh

‘Let mentally ill use Home, at least for now’

CAT to take call on extending retirement age of GMCH doctors

Jamia professor held in ~1-lakh bribery case

Jamia professor held in Rs1-lakh bribery case

Swearing-in ceremony : All routes to Khatkar Kalan were busy!

Swearing-in ceremony : All routes to Khatkar Kalan were busy!

Jalandhar West: Improving education, healthcare on my agenda, says Sheetal Angural

22-yr-old reunited with family after 7 years, thanks to CM's swearing-in

Jalandhar MC staff allege misbehaviour by brother of AAP legislator

United colours of 'Basant'

Vaccination of 12-14 age group begins, 73 jabbed

Vaccination of 12-14 age group begins, 73 jabbed

Woman defeats 16 candidates in LIP stronghold South seat

One dead, two test positive in Ludhiana district

Healthcare staff urges CM to fill vacancies, provide infra in hospitals

Illegal buildings: State-level technical panel to fix accountability of MC officials for lapses

Patiala district sees low turnout on Day 1

Patiala district sees low turnout on Day 1

Patiala Civic body razes ‘temple site’