Boxers Manish Kaushik, Manju Rani enter finals of Mustafa Hajrulahovic Memorial

New Delhi

World Championships medallists Manju Rani and Manish Kaushik stormed into the finals of the Mustafa Hajrulahovic Memorial boxing tournament in Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina, with unanimous decisions wins. Manish (63kg) outplayed Afghanistan’s Mohammad Sarwari 5-0 on Friday, while Manju (50kg) dominated Petra Mezei of Hungary.

Kolkata

Pragg finishes third, Grischuk takes blitz title

Praggnanandhaa was the best Indian with an overall third place finish, while world champion Alexander Grischuk clinched the open blitz title of the Tata Steel Chess India 2023 here today. Unbeaten in four games, Praggnanandhaa was in the lead but he suffered defeats against Nodirbek Abdusattorov (13th round), Grischuk (15th) and Vidit Gujrathi (16th) that proved costly.

Dalian (China)

India lose to China in AFC U-23 Asian Cup qualifiers

India conceded a late goal to lose 1-2 against hosts China in the AFC U-23 Asian Cup Qualifiers here today. No Indian player managed to register his name on the scoresheet as China’s Hu Hetao scored an own goal. Tao Qianglong and Naibijiang Mohemati were the other goalscorers. — Agencies

#Afghanistan