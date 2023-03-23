 Boxers Nikhat, Lovlina, Nitu, Saweety cruise into World Championships finals : The Tribune India

Boxers Nikhat, Lovlina, Nitu, Saweety cruise into World Championships finals

Reigning champion Nikhat used her speed and tactical acumen to see off Valencia of Colombia and continue defence of her title

Boxers Nikhat, Lovlina, Nitu, Saweety cruise into World Championships finals

India's Nikhat Zareen reacts after winning her 48kg-50kg (Light Flyweight) category semifinals match against Colombia's Ingrit Valencia at the 2023 IBA Women's Boxing World Championships, in New Delhi, on Thursday, March 23, 2023. PTI



PTI

New Delhi, March 23

Nikhat Zareen (50kg), Lovlina Borgohain (75kg), Nitu Ghanghas (48kg) and Saweety Boora (81kg) advanced to the final of the Women’s World Boxing Championships with stellar semifinal wins here on Thursday.

While Nikhat out-punched Rio Olympics bronze medallist Ingrit Valencia of Colombia 5-0, Nitu eked out a 5-2 victory over reigning Asian champion Alua Balkibekova of Kazakhstan.

Two-time Worlds bronze medallist Lovlina beat Li Qian of China by a 4-1 margin to book her maiden appearance in the final of the prestigious tournament.

Saweety too cruised into the title round with a 4-3 win over Australia’s Sue- Emma Greentree.

Reigning 52kg champion Nikhat, who is competing in the 50kg category, used her speed and tactical acumen to see off Valencia to keep alive the defence of her title.

Fighting a formidable opponent, who beat the legendary Mary Kom at the Tokyo Olympics, Nikhat came well prepared and had her strategy sorted.

Nikhat attacked in the opening two rounds and once she dominated the first six minutes, she started to defend.

The unanimous decision win is a testament to Nikhat’s skill and physical fitness as the Telangana boxer had to fight five bouts, including three back-to-back ones, to reach the final.

“Today’s bout was my best. I feel like I play better when I face technical boxers. I have played her before and she’s an experienced boxer. It was a clean game,” Nikhat said.

Two-time Asian champion Nguyen Thi Tam of Vietnam now stands in front of Nikhat and her second Worlds gold.

In the first bout of the day, Nitu gave the hosts a thunderous start. In a rematch of last year’s quarterfinal, Nitu and Balkibekova went all guns blazing in the first round.

Nitu, who had lost to Balkibekova in Istanbul, learned from her mistakes and adapted well.

She played from close range, throwing Balkibekova off her natural game as the Kazakh prefers to box from a distance.

The Kazakh still maintained her dominance to take the 3-2.

In the final two rounds, Nitu persisted with her strategy and was able to land clean hooks and jabs, but the Kazakh didn’t make things easy.

Balkibekova, last edition’s silver medallist, repeatedly resorted to body blows and clinching tactics.

The final three minutes were a tense affair. It was the first time in the tournament that Nitu was playing the third round, and the closeness of the contest saw the bout go into a review.

“I played from a distance last time (in Istanbul), so I was not able to recover. This time I played from close range,” Nitu said after the bout.

“I had to play with my mind and adapt. I can see improvement in myself. Earlier I used to play a counter-attacking game from a distance but now I can adapt according to the situation.”  Nitu will now take on the Asian Championships bronze medallist Lutsaikhan Altantsetseg of Mongolia in the final on Saturday. 

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora

Amritpal's wife is a UK-based NRI; here is why Kirandeep Kaur is on Punjab Police radar

2
Punjab

Navjot Singh Sidhu's wife diagnosed with stage 2 invasive cancer; Raja Warring says 'praying for your speedy recovery'

3
Haryana

Kurukshetra woman handed over to Punjab Police for 'sheltering' Amritpal

4
Punjab

Maharashtra Police on alert over 'Waris Punjab De' chief Amritpal Singh

5
Punjab

Diljit Dosanjh, Imitiaz Ali, Parineeti Chopra summoned over Chamkila biopic

6
Punjab

Amritpal Singh's NRI wife, mother quizzed over foreign funding

7
Punjab

Amritpal chase: From Punjab to Haryana, police chalk out Khalistan sympathiser’s escape route

8
Nation

Rahul Gandhi gets 2 years in jail in defamation case; granted bail

9
Diaspora

After barricades removed in Delhi, UK promises beefed-up security for Indian missions, staff

10
Punjab

Amritpal Singh switched at least 5 vehicles while escaping

Don't Miss

View All
Amritpal Singh’s wife, UK-based NRI, Here is why Kirandeep Kaur is on Punjab Police radar
Diaspora

Amritpal's wife is a UK-based NRI; here is why Kirandeep Kaur is on Punjab Police radar

Gujarat court to deliver verdict in 2019 defamation case against Rahul Gandhi today
Nation

Rahul Gandhi gets 2 years in jail in defamation case; granted bail

10 lakh addicts in Punjab, minister tells Vidhan Sabha
Punjab

10 lakh drug addicts in Punjab, Health Minister tells Vidhan Sabha

Watch viral video as doctors deliver baby amid tremors at hospital in Kashmir’s Anantnag
Trending

Watch viral video as doctors deliver baby amid tremors at hospital in Kashmir's Anantnag

College teachers in Chandigarh to retire at 65
Chandigarh

College teachers in Chandigarh to retire at 65

List of jobs that are most at risk due to ChatGPT
Trending

List of jobs that are most at risk due to ChatGPT

Mobile internet to remain suspended in 4 Punjab districts, parts of Amritsar, Mohali till Thursday noon
Chandigarh

Mobile internet services to remain suspended in 4 Punjab districts, parts of Mohali, Amritsar districts till Thursday noon

Seeking blessings
Lifestyle

Guneet Monga visits Amritsar's Golden Temple with her Oscar trophy

Top News

Amritpal chase: From Punjab to Haryana, police chalk out Khalistan sympathiser’s escape route

Amritpal chase: From Punjab to Haryana, police chalk out Khalistan sympathiser’s escape route

Police release new footage; 'Waris Punjab De' chief spotted ...

Gujarat court to deliver verdict in 2019 defamation case against Rahul Gandhi today

Rahul Gandhi gets 2 years in jail in defamation case; granted bail

The case was filed against Gandhi for his alleged ‘how come ...

Rahul Gandhi faces Lok Sabha disqualification risk over 2-year sentence in defamation case

Rahul Gandhi faces immediate disqualification from Lok Sabha over 2-year sentence in defamation case

Can’t keep defaming people, democracy and the country and ex...

Five points Congress will use to challenge Rahul Gandhi’s conviction in defamation case

Five points Congress will use to challenge Rahul Gandhi’s conviction in defamation case

Lawyer Abhishek Singhvi discusses legal strategy with Rahul ...

CJI to set up new Constitution Bench to hear petitions against polygamy, ‘nikah halala’

CJI to set up new Constitution Bench to hear petitions against polygamy, ‘nikah halala’

In 2017, top court declared practice of instant triple talaq...


Cities

View All

Patwari post aspirants fail to apply online due to Internet suspension

Patwari post aspirants fail to apply online due to Internet suspension

Mobile net shutdown hits Ajnala, Tarn Taran residents

With city in seismic zone, safety measures need to be in place

Quake tremors felt in holy city

Multi-skill centre helps 20-yr-old youth overcome odds, become self-reliant

60 high-risk criminals lodged in Bathinda jail’s ‘dead zone’

60 high-risk criminals including Lawrence Bishnoi, Jaggu Bhagwanpuria lodged in Bathinda jail's 'dead zone'

Minor girls run away from home to meet jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi in Bathinda

Mobile internet services resume in 2 areas of Mohali, Moga, Sangrur, Ajnala; suspension extended in Tarn Taran, Ferozepur districts

Mobile internet services resume in 2 areas of Mohali, Moga, Sangrur, Ajnala; suspension extended in Tarn Taran, Ferozepur districts

Ahmedabad-Chandigarh-Srinagar flight on summer schedule

Fire safety goes for toss as CITCO says cheers sans NOC

Two Chandigarh cops land in CBI net for taking Rs 50K bribe

Chandigarh: Ex-Union Minister's nephew among two found hanging

Delhi HC Justice Prathiba M Singh holds proceedings standing, takes lawyers by surprise

Delhi HC Justice Prathiba M Singh holds proceedings standing, takes lawyers by surprise

Peon at MCD-run school arrested for gangraping class 5 student

AAP to start campaign 'Modi Hatao Desh Bachao' from Delhi's Jantar Mantar today

Delhi Govt presents Rs 78,800-cr Budget, thrust on transportation

Excise case: Former Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia sent to judicial custody till April 5

ATP, two accomplices caught taking ~8L bribe

ATP, two accomplices caught taking Rs 8L bribe

Akali leadership seeks release of ‘innocent’ youths, hands over memorandum to DC

Punjab Speaker 'biased, puppet in hands of AAP govt', says Phillaur MLA

Judge visits Hoshiarpur Central Jail, inspects kitchen

Daughters light mother's pyre

Rain, hailstorm flatten wheat crop over 53K hectares in dist

Rain, hailstorm flatten wheat crop over 53K hectares in dist

Three of thieves' gang held, four motorbikes recovered

Sewer connections of 5 ‘ahatas’ cut

2 nabbed with heroin, opium

Snatchers target three more in city

All 22 convicts of Nabha jailbreak case get 10 years’ rigorous imprisonment

All 22 convicts of Nabha jailbreak case get 10 years' rigorous imprisonment

Varsity’s estimated deficit climbs to Rs 285 cr

Disgruntled employees demand VC’s resignation

Fatehgarh Sahib villages to get town-like facilities, says MLA

Awareness on healthy lifestyle need of hour: Experts