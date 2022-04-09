Boxing: Amit Panghal, Sumit and Ananta Pralhad storm into finals

New Delhi

Amit Panghal (52kg), Ananta Pralhad (54kg) and Sumit (75kg) punched their way into the finals of the Thailand Open in Phuket today. However, Manisha (57kg), Pooja (69kg) and Bhagyabati Kachari (75kg) signed off with bronze medals.

London

Becker found guilty over bankruptcy, could face jail

Tennis great Boris Becker could face a jail sentence after being found guilty today of illicitly moving thousands of dollars from a bank account after he was declared bankrupt.

Chennai

Punjab men in semifinals of basketball Nationals

Defending champions Punjab, Tamil Nadu, Railways and Karnataka entered the men’s semifinals of the basketball Nationals here. — Agencies