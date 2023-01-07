Boxing Nationals: Shiva Thapa, Hussamuddin stick to script

PTI

Hisar, January 6

Favourites Shiva Thapa and Mohammad Hussamuddin powered to remarkable victories and bagged gold medals in their respective weight categories at the men's National Boxing Championships here today.

Defending champions Services Sports Control Board (SSCB) topped the rankings with 10 medals.

Thapa had an easy outing as he defeated 2021 World Youth Championships bronze medallist Ankit Narwal of Railways Sports Promotion Board (RSPB) by a unanimous decision in the 63.5kg class final.

However, SSCB pugilist Hussamuddin had to toil hard to prevail over 2016 world youth champion Sachin of RSPB in the 57kg category final. Having suffered a defeat in the last year's final, Hussamuddin showcased brilliant tenacity to emerge victorious with a 4-1 scoreline.

Narender (+92kg), the 2022 Asian Championships bronze medallist, received a walkover in his final bout against 2022 Commonwealth Games silver medallist Sagar, who could not compete due to a minor injury.

The pugilists of the SSCB stole the show on the final day of the tournament as the team successfully defended its crown with a total of six gold, one silver and three bronze medals.

Bishwamitra Chongtham (51kg), Sachin (54kg), Akash (67kg) and Sumit (75kg) were the team's other gold medallists.

RSPB finished with two gold, three silver and two bronze, while Punjab ended with one gold, two silver and six bronze to claim the second and third positions, respectively.