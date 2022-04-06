Boxing: Sumit storms into Thailand Open semifinals

New Delhi

India’s Sumit (75kg) entered the semifinals of the Thailand Open with a comfortable win over Timur Nurseitov in Phuket, Thailand, today. Sumit, who received a bye in the opening round, notched a 5-0 win against Kazakhstan’s Nurseitov in the quarterfinals clash.

Naihati

I-League: NEROCA edge past Kenkre FC

Sweden Fernandes and Sergio Mendiguchia Iglesias were on target for NEROCA FC as they defeated Kenkre 2-1 in the I-League here today. In another match, Gokulam Kerala beat Sreenidi Deccan 2-1 at Kalyani and climbed to the top of the table.

LONDON

Arsenal top-four hopes suffer blow with 3-0 defeat

Arsenal’s hopes of securing a top-four Premier League finish this season were dealt a blow as the below-par visitors suffered a 3-0 defeat against rampant Crystal Palace on Monday. Arsenal were put to the sword in the first half by the clinical hosts, with goals from forwards Jean-Philippe Mateta and Jordan Ayew giving Palace a deserved 2-0 interval lead.

LONDON

Football Union of Russia withdraws appeal over ban

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) on Tuesday said the Football Union of Russia (FUR) had withdrawn its appeal against soccer’s world governing body FIFA as well as the Polish, Swedish and Czech Republic Football Associations.

Paris

Platini files complaint against FIFA’s Infantino

Former France great Michel Platini has filed a criminal complaint against FIFA president Gianni Infantino. A statement on behalf of Platini, who previously served as president of UEFA and was Infantino’s boss at the time, was released Tuesday. — Agencies