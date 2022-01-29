Brazil held by Ecuador

Sao Paulo, January 28

Ecuador is one win away from returning to the World Cup after a 1-1 home draw with South American qualifying leaders Brazil.

Coach Gustavo Alfaro's team will qualify to play in Qatar if they beat Peru next week. Chile, once a force in the region, saw their chances shrink dramatically after a 2-1 home loss to second-placed Argentina. The Chileans will have to pull good results at Bolivia and Brazil, with their last match in the competition likely to be in Santiago against bitter rivals Uruguay.

Uruguay rose back to contention after a 1-0 win at Paraguay, with a goal by veteran Luis Suarez. It was the team's first win for new coach Diego Alonso, who took over after Oscar Tabarez was fired due to poor results. — AP