Brazil win but lose Neymar to injury

Lusail, November 25

With Neymar limping off the field with an ankle injury, Richarlison came through for the Selecao. A spectacular acrobatic kick followed an easy tap-in from close range as Richarlison scored both goals in Brazil’s 2-0 victory over Serbia on Thursday at the World Cup.

After the match, the Tottenham striker learned of the extent of Neymar’s injury.

“The most important thing for us it to have him at 100 per cent for the next match,” said Richarlison, whose first goal came after a build-up started by Neymar. “When I get to the hotel I’m going to go and see how he is doing.”

Neymar was also injured at the 2014 World Cup. Playing at home in Brazil, his tournament ended with a back injury in the quarterfinals against Colombia when he had to be taken off the field on a stretcher. Brazil ended up losing 7-1 to Germany in the semifinals.

Neymar was fouled nine times in the match against Serbia, four more than any other player so far at this year’s World Cup. But while taking care of Neymar, the opposing defence couldn’t stop Richarlison.

He had his back to the goal when he used one touch to get the ball up in the air near the penalty spot, then spun around and leapt off the ground before knocking the ball into the net with his right foot in the 73rd minute.

“My childhood dream has come true,” said Richarlison, who is playing in his first World Cup. “We knew it was going to be difficult to get past them. I’m used to playing against defensive teams like this in England. I wanted to take advantage of the opportunities that I had and I did.” — AP

Neymar out of Swiss game

Al Rayyan: Neymar will miss Brazil’s second World Cup match but will remain with the squad undergoing treatment for his ankle injury, the team doctor said today. Rodrigo Lasmar said tests conducted on his right ankle showed that Neymar has a ligament injury and will not be fit to play against Switzerland on Monday. “It’s important to remain calm, an evaluation will be conducted daily so we can have more information and take the most appropriate decisions,” Lasmar said, adding that “the goal is to have him recover” in time to still play in the tournament. AP