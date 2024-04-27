Brazil’s Romario returns to training at 58

Sao Paulo: Brazilian football hero Romario returned to training on Thursday at age 58, almost two decades after he retired from the sport, and needed just a few minutes to show he remains a prolific scorer.

The 1994 World Cup winner turned politician netted two goals as he practiced with much younger players at struggling Rio de Janeiro club América, of which he is the president. América will play in Rio state’s second division championship this year. Romarinho, one of the sons of the former Barcelona star, is in their squad.

“My biggest goal here is to have the chance to play with my son,” an exhausted Romário told journalists after the training. “Many athletes have that objective. LeBron James wants to play with his son next year (in the NBA). Rivaldo also had that chance. I want that too.” AP

