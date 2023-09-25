 BREATHLESS: Arjun Lal Jat and Arvind Singh win double sculls silver | Men’s eight team too finishes second behind hosts China : The Tribune India

  • Sports
  • BREATHLESS: Arjun Lal Jat and Arvind Singh win double sculls silver | Men’s eight team too finishes second behind hosts China
19th Asian Games Hangzhou

BREATHLESS: Arjun Lal Jat and Arvind Singh win double sculls silver | Men’s eight team too finishes second behind hosts China

BREATHLESS: Arjun Lal Jat and Arvind Singh win double sculls silver | Men’s eight team too finishes second behind hosts China

India’s Arjun Lal Jat and Arvind Singh react after winning the silver medal in the men’s lightweight double sculls event. REUTERS



PTI

Hangzhou, September 24

In a rollicking start, India’s rowers powered their way to three medals in the Asian Games here today.

On a pleasant morning with the conditions just perfect for rowing at the Fuyang Water Sports Centre, Arjun Lal Jat and Arvind Singh opened the country’s account with a silver medal in the men’s lightweight doubles sculls event.

1 Arjun and Arvind won India’s first silver medal in men’s lightweight double sculls. India also has three bronze medals in the event

The Indian duo clocked 6 minutes, 28.18 seconds to finish behind China’s Junjie Fan and Man Sun, who won gold in 6:23.16. Uzbekistan’s Shakhzod Nurmatov and Sobirjon Safaroliyev bagged the bronze in 6:33.42.

I wanted to win an Asian Games medal since the time I took up rowing. Arjun Lal Jat

Arjun said they were disappointed to not achieve their personal best. “Gold was the target but we did our best today. We could not do our personal best of 6:19, which we did at our Army nodal centre in Pune,” said Arjun.

Arvind said an injury two months ago hampered his training. “We missed training for 20 to 25 days as I had lower-back pain two months back. Our aim was to win gold but because of my injury, I wasn’t able to push myself as much,” he said. “We will now work for Paris and then try to win gold at the 2026 Asian Games,” he added.

Arjun and Arvind have been training together for the last four years and it showed in their coordination. “We had been training for this (event) continuously for the past four years. We had made it to the semifinals of the Tokyo Olympics,” said Arjun.

India win the silver medal in the Men’s Coxed Eight event at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, China.

Strength in numbers

The silver was just a precursor of the things to come as the men’s eight event saw an intense tussle between China and India before the host team pulled away to win gold in clocked 5:40.17. India finished second in 5:43.01. Indonesia, who clocked 5:45.51, were third.

The Indian team comprised Neeraj, Nareskh Kalwaniya, Neetish Kumar, Charanjeet Singh, Jaswinder Singh, Bheem Singh, Puneet Kumar and Ashish. “The race went according to plan,” said Dhananjay Uttam Pande, the coxswain in the team.

PACKING A PUNCH India’s Nikhat Zareen (R) defeated Vietnam’s Thi Tam Nguyen in the women’s 50 kg boxing preliminaries on Sunday. PTI

The achievement is all the more creditable given that powerhouses Uzbekistan and Japan finished fourth and fifth, respectively. “We wanted to build pressure on Uzbekistan, Indonesia and Japan and then target China for the win,” Pande said.

In the men’s pair event, Babulal Yadav and Lekh Ram won bronze in 6:50.41, behind Hong Kong (6:44.20) and Uzbekistan (6:48.11).

Rowers, shooters strike silver

Double delight Rower Arjun Lal Jat and Arvind Singh win silver in men’s lightweight double sculls event

India in final Women’s cricket team enter maiden Asian Games final after crushing Bangladesh. They face Sri Lanka in final

Ramita Jindal

Bull’s eye Mehuli Ghosh, Ramita Jindal & Ashi Chouksey bag team silver in women’s 10m air rifle event. Ramita gets individual bronze in the event

16-0 rout Punjab’s Varun Kumar & Mandeep Singh slammed hat-tricks as the men’s hockey team started its campaign with a 16-0 rout of lowly-ranked Uzbekistan

Live on Sony Sports

Indians in action

Basketball (3x3)

Women’s Pool A: India vs Uzbekistan (11:20am)

Men’s Pool C: India vs Malaysia (12:10pm)

Boxing

(11:30am onwards)

Women’s preliminaries: Arundhati Chaudhary (66kg)

Men’s preliminaries: Deepak Bhoria (51kg), Nishant Dev (71kg)

Cricket

Women’s final: India vs Sri Lanka (11:30am)

Chess

(12:30pm onwards)

Women’s individual: Koneru Humpy, Harika Dronavalli

Men’s individual: Vidit Gujrathi, Arjun Erigaisi

Gymnastics

(7:30am onwards)

Women’s qualifying: Pranati Nayak

Handball

Women’s Group B: India vs Japan (11:30am)

Judo

(7:30am onwards)

Women’s 70kg: Garima Choudhary

Rowing

(7am onwards)

Men’s single scull final: Balraj Panwar; Men’s four final: Jaswinder Singh, Bheem Singh, Punit Kumar, Ashish; Men’s quadruple final: Satnam Singh, Parminder Singh, Jakar Khan, Sukhmeet Singh; Women’s eight final: Aswathi PB, Mrunamayee Nilesh, Priya Devi, Rukmani, Sonali Swain, Ritu Kaudi, Varsha KB, Tendenthoi Devi, G Geetanjali

Rugby

Women’s Pool F: India vs Singapore 8:30am

Sailing

(8:30am onwards)

Shooting

(6am onwards)

Men’s 10m air rifle: Divyansh Singh Panwar, Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, Rudrankksh Patil

Men’s 25m rapid fire pistol: Adarsh Singh, Anish, Vijayveer Sidhu

Swimming

(7:30am onwards)

Likhith SP, Dhinidhi Desinghu, Hashika Ramachandran and Virdhawal Khade

#Asian Games #China

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

US provided Canada with intelligence on killing of KTF chief Hardeep Singh Nijjar: Report

2
Entertainment

Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha are married! Bride's 'bidaai' had Shah Rukh Khan touch, check out unseen pictures from wedding festivities

3
World

It is still a world of double standards: External Affairs Minister Jaishankar

4
Diaspora

Centre moves to cancel OCI cards of pro-Khalistan activists

5
Trending

Heartwarming surprise: Daughter upgrades parents to business class on their flight, leaves netizens impressed

6
Entertainment

Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha wedding: Arvind Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann lead their ‘baraat'

7
Delhi

‘Outgoing WFI chief Brij Bhushan missed no opportunity to sexually harass women wrestlers', Delhi Police cite Tajikistan incidents in court

8
Sports

India take unassailable series lead with 99-run win against Australia in second ODI

9
Delhi

Protest at Jantar Mantra against Trudeau, United Hindu Front accuses him of supporting Khalistanis

10
India

PM Modi flags off nine Vande Bharat trains, says speed and scale of infrastructure development matching aspirations of countrymen

Don't Miss

View All
Rejected by Punjab, Gurdaspur cricketer selected for Canadian national team
Amritsar

Rejected by Punjab, Gurdaspur cricketer selected for Canadian national team

Heartwarming surprise: Daughter upgrades parents to business class on their flight, leaves netizens impressed
Trending

Heartwarming surprise: Daughter upgrades parents to business class on their flight, leaves netizens impressed

Amid India-Canada row, students’ immigration not directly affected
Amritsar

Amid India-Canada row, students' immigration not directly affected

NIA attaches SFJ chief Gurpatwant Pannun’s house in Chandigarh’s Sector 15
Chandigarh

NIA confiscates SFJ chief Gurpatwant Singh Pannu's properties in Chandigarh, Amritsar

Winnipeg Police in Canada gives details of killing of gangster Sukha Duneke
Diaspora

Winnipeg Police in Canada gives details of killing of gangster Sukha Duneke

Trudeau went public with Nijjar claims as it was going to come out in media: Indian-origin Sikh minister
Diaspora

Trudeau went public with Nijjar claims as it was going to come out in media, says minister Harjit Sajjan

Canada's allegations against India based on Indian officials' communications, inputs from ally in Five Eye network: Report
Diaspora

Canada's allegations against India based on Indian officials' communications: Report

4K blood cancer patients listed for treatment as PGIMER offers hope
Chandigarh

4K blood cancer patients listed for treatment as PGIMER offers hope, thanks to 'magic bullet' drug Imatinib Mesylate

Top News

‘Relationship with India 'important', but if allegations are proven true…’: Canada’s Defence Minister on Nijjar’s killing

'Relationship with India important, but if allegations prove true...': Canada's defence minister on Nijjar killing

Tensions flared between India and Canada after Trudeau's exp...

Asian Games 2023: India wins first Gold medal in Men's 10m Air Rifle Team event

India wins first gold in men's 10m air rifle team event in Asian Games 2023

Rudrankksh shoots 632.5, Tomar 631.6 and Panwar 629.6 to agg...

Centre moves to cancel OCI cards of pro-Khalistan activists

Centre moves to cancel OCI cards of pro-Khalistan activists

Move to seize their properties in India too

Parineeti-Raghav wedding ‘leaked’ pictures; the couple is yet to share them officially

Parineeti-Raghav wedding ‘leaked’ pictures; the couple is yet to share them officially

It’s world of double standards: EAM on developed nations’ resistance to change

It's world of double standards: EAM S Jaishankar on developed nations' resistance to change

Speaks at world forum after Canada fracas


Cities

View All

Hygiene goes for toss on Maha Singh road heading to Heritage Street

Hygiene goes for toss on Maha Singh road heading to Heritage Street in Amritsar

Rejected by Punjab, Gurdaspur cricketer selected for Canadian national team

Amritsar Ward Watch Ward No. 18: Clogged sewers, potholed roads, tardy lifting of garbage plague Ward No. 18

Married woman dies by suicide, three held

Amit Shah to chair Northern Zonal Council meeting tomorrow in Amritsar

Two detained in ex-Finance Minister’s plot purchase case

Two detained in ex-Finance Minister’s plot purchase case

50 city taxi stand allottees default on fee, Chandigarh MC issues resumption order

50 city taxi stand allottees default on fee, Chandigarh MC issues resumption order

42-day leave to PGI staffers for organ donation

Drain work poses threat to commuters in Dera Bassi

Snatchers on prowl in Zirakpur, another woman loses chain

Army veterans, residents pay tribute to Anantnag op martyr

Bezzecchi claims trophy in maiden India MotoGP

Bezzecchi claims trophy in maiden India MotoGP

Carry out repair, beautification work in east Delhi areas: L-G to officials

Man fakes bullet injury to frame rival in Delhi, held with 2 aides

Man killed in hit-and-run in Delhi

Masked men loot jewellery shop in Rohini

Death by drowning: Villagers bid tearful adieu to 2 kids

Death by drowning: Villagers bid tearful adieu to 2 kids

Tragedy averted as roof of verandah collapses at Sidhupur govt school

Malhi may take charge as Trust chairman today

India, Canada row: CPI (ML) New Democracy condemns visa suspension, demands withdrawal

3 held for house theft

Ludhiana Civil Hospital awaits repair of boundary wall, MCH false ceiling

Ludhiana Civil Hospital awaits repair of boundary wall, MCH false ceiling

Property dealer demolishes woman’s house at Gill village

Woman’s 3 vehicles set afire by ex-boyfriend

1,875 farmers to get crop residue mgmt machines on subsidy in Ludhiana district

Ward watch: Commercial activities in residential areas lead to traffic jams, haphazard parking in Ward 46

Two days on, 4 arrested for attack on car outside temple in Patiala

Two days on, 4 arrested for attack on car outside temple in Patiala

PSEB engineers contribute Rs 36.29 lakh to CM’s Relief Fund

Punjab's rising debt worrying, says Navjot Singh Sidhu