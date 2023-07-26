Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, son to stay away from WFI elections

Tribune News Service

Vinayak Padmadeo

New Delhi, July 25

The names of outgoing Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and his son Karan are missing from the electoral roll for the forthcoming elections.

The duo was to represent Uttar Pradesh’s wrestling association in the August 11 elections. But according to the electoral list assessed by The Tribune, it will be Prem Kumar Mishra and Sanjay

Singh who will represent the state. Sources confirmed that Sharan Singh, the BJP MP from Kaiserganj, and his son withdrew their names.

Meanwhile, Anita, who is a witness against Sharan Singh, has been named as a voter from Odisha. Also, Railways Sports Promotion Board (RSPB) secretary Prem Chand Lochab will represent Gujarat alongside ID Nanavati.

Further, the returning officer, Justice (retd) MM Kumar, has given voting rights to Assam and Himachal Pradesh.

“The constitution is very clear and persons who are part of the state body’s executive are only allowed to take part in the WFI elections. Lochab is not part of the state body,” a source said.

“Similarly, the Himachal body’s elections were conducted when the WFI poll process was already on. All these decisions will be challenged,” he added.

#Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh