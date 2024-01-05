Brisbane International: Demolition man Rafa in quarters

BRISBANE, January 4
Rafa Nadal continued his impressive return from a long injury layoff with a 6-1 6-2 demolition of wildcard Jason Kubler to reach the quarterfinals at the Brisbane International today.
Out for nearly a year with a hip problem that required surgery, the 22-time Grand Slam champion overpowered Kubler in 83 minutes to book his place in the last-eight.
“I think I started the match very well,” Nadal, whose stunning shots included a spectacular backhand smash, said. “Two wins after a long time being outside of the professional tour makes me feel good,” he added
Ostapenko through
Former French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko beat Karolina Pliskova 6-2 4-6 6-3 to reach the quarters in the women’s section. Third-seeded Latvian Ostapenko will meet former world No. 1 Victoria Azarenka for a place in the last-four. — Reuters
Gauff in quarters
Auckland: US Open champion Coco Gauff cruised past fellow teen Brenda Fruhvirtova 6-3 6-0 at the Auckland Classic. Emma Raducanu, playing her first tournament following an eight-month injury layoff, was unable to claim a place in the last-eight after the former US Open champion lost 6-7(5) 7-6(3) 6-1 to second seed Elina Svitolina.
France reach semis
SYDNEY: Caroline Garcia helped France clinch a spot in the United Cup semifinals as she beat Malene Helgo in singles and partnered with Edouard Roger-Vasselin to win the doubles decider in a 2-1 win over Norway. Agencies
