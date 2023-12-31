Brisbane International: Dominic Thiem avoids snake and defeat

Brisbane, December 30

Former US Open champion Dominic Thiem had a brush with one of Australia’s most venomous snakes during a qualifying match at the Brisbane International today.

The former world No. 3 was a set down to 20-year-old Australian James McCabe in a first-round qualifying match when fans courtside spotted the snake.

Security personnel quickly arrived, but the umpire had to stop play as the snake slithered onto the court to the shock of the players and fans. The snake — identified as a 50-centimetre eastern brown snake and one of Australia’s most deadly reptiles — was soon safely removed allowing play to resume.

But, Thiem was not yet out of danger as he had to save three match points to win 2-6 7-6(4) 6-4 win. — AP

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Australia #Tennis #US Open Tennis Championships