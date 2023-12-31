 Brisbane International: Dominic Thiem avoids snake and defeat : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Sports
  • Brisbane International: Dominic Thiem avoids snake and defeat

Brisbane International: Dominic Thiem avoids snake and defeat

Brisbane International: Dominic Thiem avoids snake and defeat

A snake catcher rushes to remove the serpent.



Brisbane, December 30

Former US Open champion Dominic Thiem had a brush with one of Australia’s most venomous snakes during a qualifying match at the Brisbane International today.

The former world No. 3 was a set down to 20-year-old Australian James McCabe in a first-round qualifying match when fans courtside spotted the snake.

Security personnel quickly arrived, but the umpire had to stop play as the snake slithered onto the court to the shock of the players and fans. The snake — identified as a 50-centimetre eastern brown snake and one of Australia’s most deadly reptiles — was soon safely removed allowing play to resume.

But, Thiem was not yet out of danger as he had to save three match points to win 2-6 7-6(4) 6-4 win. — AP

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Australia #Tennis #US Open Tennis Championships


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Ludhiana youth ‘rapes’ 23-year-old model from Jalandhar who was in Shimla to shoot a video

2
Diaspora

Indian-origin couple, daughter found dead in their mansion in US state of Massachusetts

3
India

PM Modi inaugurates Ayodhya airport, railway station; flags off Amritsar-Delhi Vande Bharat Express, 7 other trains

4
Trending

Delhi dietician finds live worm in sandwich on Mumbai flight; gets 'shocking' response from attendant

5
Patiala

SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia quizzed for over 4 hours in drugs case

6
Punjab

Punjab Police form Special Investigation Team to probe Nicaragua 'human trafficking' case

7
Sports

Nepal cricketer Sandeep Lamichhane convicted of rape; faces up to 10 years in jail

8
Diaspora

Woman of Indian origin in Canada charged with murder

9
India

PM Modi stops for tea at welfare scheme beneficiary’s house in Ayodhya

10
Sports

WFI row: Vinesh Phogat returns Khel Ratna, Arjuna Award; leaves them on Kartavya Path in New Delhi

Don't Miss

View All
Hisar colder than Shimla during day
Haryana

Hisar colder than Shimla during day

Cold wave brings max temp down to 15.6°C
Bathinda

Cold wave in Punjab brings max temp down to 15.6°C

In a first, PWD to use calcium chloride to prevent ice formation after snowfall
Himachal

In a first, PWD to use calcium chloride to prevent ice formation after snowfall

UNESCO award for Rambagh Gate & Ramparts, Gurdaspur’s Peepal Haveli
Amritsar

UNESCO award for Amritsar's Rambagh Gate & Ramparts, Gurdaspur’s Peepal Haveli

43K calls made from 2 phones in Ferozepur jail drug racket: High Court
Punjab

43K calls made from 2 phones in Ferozepur jail drug racket: High Court

After snowfall, tourist influx gains momentum in Manali
Himachal

After snowfall, tourist influx gains momentum in Manali

Artworks on tunnel walls in Shimla draw tourists
Himachal

Artworks on tunnel walls in Shimla draw tourists

Self-propelled Shimla train on track after trial
Himachal

Self-propelled train on heritage Kalka-Shimla track after trial

Top News

6 killed in massive fire at glove factory in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

6 killed in massive fire at glove factory in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The blaze erupted around 02:15 am at the factory in Waluj MI...

PM unveils ~15,700 cr projects for Ayodhya

PM unveils Rs 15,700 cr projects for Ayodhya

Inaugurates new airport, revamped railway station

Vinesh leaves Khel Ratna, Arjuna at Kartavya Path

WFI row: Wrestler Vinesh Phogat leaves Khel Ratna, Arjuna Award at Kartavya Path

Earlier, wrestler Sakshi Malik had quit the game in protest

Camps overrun,151 Myanmar soldiers flee to Mizoram village

Camps overrun,151 Myanmar soldiers flee to Mizoram village

Tourists throng Kullu-Manali to ring in New Year

Tourists throng Kullu-Manali to ring in New Year

Closed tourism units resume operations


Cities

View All

Amritsar MC takes action against 12 illegal constructions

Amritsar MC takes action against 12 illegal constructions

Learning life lessons from PhD Sabziwala

Potential-linked credit plan launched in Amritsar district

PM Modi flags off Amritsar-Delhi Vande Bharat Express train

Gurmat samagam organised at SGPC college in Mumbai

Over 1,000 security men to keep vigil as Chandigarh set to ring in New Year

Over 1,000 security men to keep vigil as Chandigarh set to ring in New Year

Mohali cops on toes to tackle hooliganism

Mohali traffic wing battles severe shortage of staff

689 driving licences suspended in Chandigarh for violation of traffic rules in 2023

54% of 94K challans via CCTVs in Panchkula

Cop ‘thrashed’ by four for stopping motorcyclist in South Delhi, 1 held

Cop ‘thrashed’ by four for stopping motorcyclist in South Delhi, 1 held

Delhi dietician finds live worm in sandwich on Mumbai flight; gets 'shocking' response from attendant

Gurugram hospitals on alert for Covid-19 sub-variant JN.1

AAP, BJP trade barbs over tableaux

Enforcement Directorate moves Delhi court to confiscate 2 UK properties linked to Sanjay Bhandari

AAP, BJP in credit war over train’s halt

AAP, BJP in credit war over train’s halt

Five held with stolen mobile phones, four two-wheelers

Snatchers’ gang busted, 2 land in police dragnet

Man booked for abetting suicide

City resident alleges police inaction in scooter theft case

CM Mann announces major infra push for industrial city

CM Mann announces major infra push for industrial city

Ludhiana youth ‘rapes’ 23-year-old model from Jalandhar who was in Shimla to shoot a video

4-yr-old girl killed by neighbour

311 arrested during CASO by 5 police teams

Rajya Sabha MP Sanjeev Arora adopts Punjab's 3 district hospitals for revamp

On Punjabi University’s complaint, 40 booked for blocking entry to campus in Patiala

On Punjabi University’s complaint, 40 booked for blocking entry to campus in Patiala

Anti-rabies vaccination drive gets underway in Patiala

SIT grills Bikram Singh Majithia for 5 hours in drugs case

Rajindra Gymkhana & Mahindra Club polls: Voting peaceful, result today

Patiala clubs told to shut by 1 am