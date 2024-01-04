Brisbane International: Karolina Pliskova cuts short Naomi Osaka’s return

Brisbane, January 3

A loss didn’t bother Naomi Osaka at the Brisbane International as much as the missed opportunity for more matches ahead of the year’s first Grand Slam tournament.

The four-time Major winner’s first tournament since becoming a mother ended in a 3-6 7-6(4) 6-4 second-round loss today to three-time Brisbane International champion Karolina Pliskova.

Osaka won her first match at the elite level since late 2022 on Monday in straight sets against Tamara Korpatsch. “The week is definitely shorter than I wanted it to be,” Osaka said. “I feel like I’m pretty good where I am right now.”

Pliskova next play third-seeded Jelena Ostapenko, who beat Camila Giorgi 6-1 6-4. Top seed and defending Australian Open champion Aryna Sabalenka had a 6-3 6-0 win over Lucia Bronzetti of Italy in the following match. — AP